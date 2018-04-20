Big Brothers Big Sisters South Cariboo bowls for expansion

Alison Wright participating in the Bowl For Kids event at Big Country Lanes on April 14. Participants were given different instructions on how to bowl, including kicking the ball down the lane. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Cariboo scored a perfect game at the Big Country Lanes for their Wild West themed Bowl for Kids fundraiser on April. 14, raising over $9,000.

“It was a great success and I think it’s important to note that each year we continue to grow in success in terms of funds raised and in terms of participation and enthusiasm,” said Kira Thomas, the mentoring coordinator for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Cariboo.

Close to 80 people showed up as 13 teams laced up their bowling shoes in hopes of attaining the only thing in which “strike” means something positive.

All the funds raised at the event will be staying in the South Cariboo and will be used to further extend and help deliver the mentoring programs in the area.

“Our in-school mentoring program within 100 Mile Elementary is going very, very well so I have been able to turn my attention into expanding the in-school mentoring programs to the outlying schools,” said Thomas.

One has already been started in Forest Grove.

The bowling fundraiser is an annual campaign with this year being the third within the South Cariboo. It is already planned for next year and will have a peace, love and rock n’ roll theme.

So far, there is only one difference. Instead of being on a Saturday the event will be on a Friday.

“Doing it on a Friday night will be different for us, this will be the first time we have tried it,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the level of gusto was the highlight of the night.

“Wild Wild West was a really, I think, easy theme for everyone to get on board with here in the South Cariboo. People were dressed up in their plaid and their cowboy hats, some teams had matching outfits so it was really fun to see the effort and time everyone put in coming together as a team and it was their enthusiasm that made the night very enjoyable,” said Thomas.

