It’s been a banner year for the 100 Mile House Minor Hockey U11 team who brought home three banners, including the Thompson Cariboo Super League banner. (Photo submitted)

Banner season for 100 Mile U11 Team

The team has brought home all three championship banners this year

It’s been a banner year for the 100 Mile House Minor Hockey U11 Team 2.

Coming off a regular season with 15-1 record, the U11 Team, led by head coach Shawn Archie, won three banners for the 100 Mile club over the last three weeks.

“We played some good hockey. The kids worked really hard in practices and it showed through the games that we played,” Archie said. “It was all about teamwork and passing. I couldn’t be happier for these kids.”

Team manager Marie Schaff said plans are in the works to organize a banner raising ceremony to cap off one of their “best years ever.”

Schaff said they won the Thompson Cariboo Super League Banner in Merritt, the Playoffs Banner in Chase and the OMAHA District Championships Banner in Logan Lake. The District Banner was won Sunday, March 19 in sudden death overtime, in which 100 Mile beat Lumby 11-10.

Schaff credited this year’s success to the coaches, the support of the parents and the determination of all 16 players. She added she nearly lost her voice cheering them on this past weekend.

“I had my tears in my eyes and was full of emotion all three weeks in a row,” Schaff said. “I think the kids are extremely ecstatic and excited they won all three of the banners.”


