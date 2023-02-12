FILE - Snowboarder Darcy Sharpe, Comox, B.C., won his first X Games gold medal last month in Aspen, Colo., in a Feb. 13, 2020 story. On Feb. 12, 2023, he won gold in slopestyle at the World Cup in Calgary. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

FILE - Snowboarder Darcy Sharpe, Comox, B.C., won his first X Games gold medal last month in Aspen, Colo., in a Feb. 13, 2020 story. On Feb. 12, 2023, he won gold in slopestyle at the World Cup in Calgary. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. snowboarder Darcy Sharpe wins World Cup slopestyle gold in Calgary

Win is a first in slopestyle for the 27-year-old

Canadian snowboarder Darcy Sharpe won men’s World Cup slopestyle gold Sunday in Calgary.

The 27-year-old from Comox, B.C., posted a winning score of 88.85 points in the second of his three runs. Sharpe’s victory was the first of his career in slopestyle.

Dusty Henricksen of the United States was second with 82.66 and Sharpe’s Canadian teammate, Cameron Spalding of Moonstone, Ont., took third with 77.33.

Julia Marino of the United States won women’s gold ahead of runner-up Laurie Blouin of Quebec City and bronze medallist Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont.

Marino won with a score of 78.36 points. Blouin scored 76.41 just ahead of Baird with 76.21.

Calgary’s World Cup was an international warmup for the world championship Feb. 19 to March 5 in Bakuriani, Georgia.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. skier Cam Alexander claims downhill bronze in impressive world championship debut

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and SnowboardingSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada women’s soccer team reluctantly returns to training under protest in Florida

Just Posted

Michael Mylonas, from left, Jimmy Lulua, Nelson William and Brian Finnie stand next to a cairn atop a mountain they climbed during their trip across the Coast Mountains from Nemiah Valley to the coast. (Jimmie Lulua photo)
Xeni Gwet’in Bute Inlet hikers converge on Whistler for film premiere

The Clearwater Ski Hill won’t open for the 2022/2023 season. (Clearwater Times photo)
Lack of snow keeps Clearwater Ski Hill closed for the 2022/2023 season

District of 100 Mile House office. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile House Free Press) District of 100 Mile House office. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile House Free Press)
District of 100 Mile House seeks to connect with local groups

Members of the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Band program perform last Tuesday for friends and family. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
PSO tour band prepares for Whistler concert

Pop-up banner image