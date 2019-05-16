Wally Buono stands on the sideline before a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders, his last regular season game as the team’s coach, in Vancouver, on Saturday November 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions sign all seven players they selected in 2019 CFL draft

B.C. selected seven players in the May 2 draft

The B.C. Lions signed their entire 2019 draft class Thursday.

B.C. selected seven players in the May 2 draft, with Missouri linebacker Noah Robinson being its first selection (third round, No. 26 overall).

Also signed were Western defensive back Hakeem Johnson, Alberta offensive lineman Jonathan Harke, British Columbia defensive lineman Charles Nwoye, Wilfrid Laurier fullback Mario Villamizar, Simon Fraser defensive lineman Brad Lyons and Manitoba running back Jamel Lyles.

“We look forward to these young men taking the next step in their development as professional football players,” Lions GM Ed Hervey said in a statement.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions equipment manager Ken Kasuya remembered as ‘treasured friend’

STAMPEDERS SIGN MEXICAN PLAYERS

The Calgary Stampeders signed the three players they selected in the CFL’s first-ever draft of Mexican players.

Calgary selected receiver Andres Salgado (first round, ninth overall), kicker Oscar Hugo Silva (second round, 18th overall) and offensive lineman Guillermo Calderon (third round, 27th overall) in the Jan. 14 draft.

Salgado had 31 catches for 586 yards for the Mexico City Condors. Silva kicked for Saltillo Dinos while Calderon played on the defensive line for the Puebla Artilleros but will attend Calgary’s training camp as an offensive lineman.

The Canadian Press

