Canada’s Adam Hadwin is in the top 20 at the Masters in Augusta, Ga., and made the cut into the weekend rounds. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn photo)

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

Adam Hadwin will be playing the weekend rounds at the Masters.

The B.C. pro golfer – whose home track is Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey – has made the cut at the prestigious tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta. Ga.

Hadwin sits at even par after posting a three-over par, 75, Friday.

Late Friday afternoon, Hadwin was tied for eighth-place with an overall score of two-under par. Through 17 holes of his second round, he was one-over par on the day. But he closed out the round with a double bogey on 18, to drop 10 spots down the leaderboard.

Since the tournament teed off Thursday morning, Hadwin – in just his second time competing at the Masters – has on a few occasions been tied for top spot on the leaderboard.

The leader after two rounds is American Patrick Reed (-9), who was tied with Hadwin after the first round, but shot a blistering six-under par round Friday to rocket up the leaderboard.

Hadwin made the cut in his inaugural appearance at last year’s tournament, too, finishing 36th overall.

