Oliver Sayah makes a jump at the 100 Mile House track. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

ATV riders up to enjoy the 100 Mile House track

‘I’ve got a little hole in my tire from a rock but the track’s in great shape’

A group of five or six families of riders came up from Vancouver Island to test out the 100 Mile House motocross track on the 99 Mile Hill.

Oliver Sayah treasurer for the West Coast ATV Racing Club says their group of family-oriented people is making a tour through B.C., spending a few days in Whistler before coming up to 100 Mile House and going to Kamloops and Kelowna on their way back to Vancouver Island over the course of about a week and a half.

“We promote safe and responsible use of ATVs. Particularly sport and race ATVs so we try to encourage people to take safety courses and we’ve held race schools and ATV training courses already and we promote the use of all full riding gear.”

They had a riders meeting and gave out some instructional before they started riding on July 6, he says.

“Because we have the track to ourselves, we’re trying to work with the kids and the beginners to help them with training so yes we are doing some today.”

Brandon Plewes, president of the South Cariboo Track and Dirtbike Association, has done a really good job and been really supportive and accommodating, says Sayah.

“We just went out a couple of times already and I’ve got a little hole in my tire from a rock but the track’s in great shape.”

The best part of riding is the friendships that you make and because it’s so family-oriented that everyone can be part of it, he says.

“I think that it’s a great way to get some good exercise, get some fresh air and meet new people.”

Plewes says they’d been talking about having them come up since late last year.

“Race ATVs, there’s a bit of a thing with them on dirt bike tracks. Not a lot of dirt bike tracks want them on there. I feel like our track is very safe for ATVs and actually designed pretty good for them to enjoy the track, have fun and be safe doing it.”

The track has been good and they’ve been enjoying it, he says, adding that just as they’d thought it’s been safe for ATVs to go out there.

Having them come up and use the track helps the local club, says Plewes, adding that the more people they can get to come from out of town and purchase memberships helps them with grant applications to keep improving the grounds.

With prices a fraction of what they are in the Lower Mainland and them being welcoming to ATV groups it seems to be a pretty good value, he says.

“We’re happy that they made the track up here and see every one of the group, everyone in their club come back again and any other user groups that want to give it a go can certainly do so as well.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Oliver Sayah makes a jump at the 100 Mile House track. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

The West Coast ATV Racing Club set up with their RVs and ATVs just outside of the track in 100 Mile House. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

ATV riders go around the 100 Mile House track. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
With training camps on the horizon, NHL teams hope to keep COVID-19 at bay

Just Posted

ATV riders up to enjoy the 100 Mile House track

‘I’ve got a little hole in my tire from a rock but the track’s in great shape’

Centennial Park partially reopens effective immediately

The spray park, public washrooms, playground and tennis court are all now accessible

Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre in need of help

‘At present we do not have the funds to operate for more than a couple of months’

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

40 YEARS AGO (1980): Local sawmill operators commented that the lumber export… Continue reading

Large rogue floating ‘island’ corralled by Lac la Hache residents

At least 60 feet wide, this large mass of plants is free-floating on the lake

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

RCMP confirm homicide investigation underway near Quesnel

Police releasing few details four days after homicide occurred Monday, July 6

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Most Read