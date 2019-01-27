Jaci Gilbert tries to take the ball away from the opposite team during a floor hockey game at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

Athlete in Focus: Jaci Gilbert of Girl’s Bantam Hockey

Gilbert has played hockey for five years and this season is her first on the Girl’s Bantam team

Jaci Gilbert often spent time at the rink watching her older brother, Danny, play hockey, so it’s no real surprise the former figure skater grew an interest in the sport.

“My top influence is probably my older brother, he’s the one that got me into hockey,” she said. “He’s been coaching me for the last two years.”

Gilbert, currently enrolled in Grade 10 at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, has been dressing up for the Bantam 2 team and the Girl’s Bantam team this season. It’s her fifth season as a hockey player and has been playing up front as a winger.

She said her favourite thing about playing hockey is just being on the ice and working together with her teammates.

It’s her first season on the girl’s bantam team and described it as one of her best memories of being a hockey player.

“I started to understand what it was like to have a 100 per cent supportive team,” Gilbert said. “The girls are more supportive and they’re very hard working… It’s helped build up my skill.”

Wade Balbernie coaches the girl’s team and Gilbert said with his coaching and direction, she has improved her skills.

“My shot has been getting way better throughout the year…My ability to carry the puck has improved tremendously.”

The team placed second at a tournament in Burnaby this season, which Gilbert said felt pretty good.

Another of Gilbert’s favourite hockey memories was scoring her very first goal.

It was in her second year as a player when she was in Peewee. She said the coach at the time gave her the game puck.

“At first I didn’t know I got the goal,” she recalled. “It felt like I was actually getting better.”

Gilbert said she is not sure what hockey has in store for her in the future. She said she didn’t know if she was good enough to take the sport any further.

She was more sure of her future in the working force though. The Grade 10 student said she intends to go to pre-med school after she graduates and then onto medical school where she will get her degree.

“Just being able to help people, like possibly save someone’s life,” said Gilbert as an explanation.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Super Bowl 53: What you need to know to be game-day ready
Next story
BC junior curlers bring home third national gold

Just Posted

Residents voice concerns over logging to 100 Mile council

Logging is taking place east of Bridge Creek

Do you support the district in clearcutting a fireguard east of Bridge Creek?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

Athlete in Focus: Jaci Gilbert of Girl’s Bantam Hockey

Gilbert has played hockey for five years and this season is her first on the Girl’s Bantam team

Forest Grove’s Hootstock Festival turns into Homestock

The event will no longer be open to the public and now is invitation only

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read