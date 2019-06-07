Arrows fly in 100 Mile House

It wasn’t a Robin Hood convention, but it was close.
Sixty-two archers came to 100 Mile House for the Bighorn Archery Club’s annual June shootout on June 1 and 2, some even as far as Switzerland.
“[It was] really good, weatherwise. A little good for bugs – a few extra mosquitos,” said Allen Pickering, the president of the club. “Attendance is a little lower than anticipated by 10 or 15 per cent, but it is what it is. It was grad weekend, and everything like that.”
Pickering added the club is happy with the turnout and it was good for the shooters.
“They weren’t pressured with line-ups coming up behind them, so they had lots of time to shoot,” he said.
Lilian Baur, from Switzerland, said it was a great experience.
“It’s a very nice path to walk through,” she said of the course. She also mentioned the weather as being good for the day.
It was her third time here, saying she always likes to come back.
Pickering also said the course received a lot of compliments after redesigning their course to make it more challenging for the compound and more experienced archers.
He said they will probably make a few more challenging shots for next year.
“But we don’t want the targets all too challenging because we always have novice shooters and we don’t want to discourage them,” Pickering said.
Winners of the shoot were given awards such as mugs, cups and wine glasses with the Bighorn Archery Club’s logo. Prizes for raffles donated by businesses were also there.
“Once again, our hats go off to the merchants who gave us donations for prizes. They’re just really supportive. 100 Mile has always been supportive,” said Pickering.
The Big Horn Archery Club will be having their traditional shoot next month on July 20 and 21.
Winners:
Compound:
Open Adult Male: Tom Cooper
Open Adult Female: Launa Cooper
Open Master Male: Al Campsall
Open Master Female: Valery Gaspard
Open Junior Female (Age 11-13): Joelle Thurow
Unlimited Master’s Male: Vern Hadden
Unlimited Master’s Female: Louise Smith
Unlimited Adult Male: Glen Shaw
Unlimited Adult Female: Angela Hay
Bowhunter Youth Male (Age: 14-17): Anthony Silverton
Barebow Cub (Age 8-10): Camila Hilbert-Torres
Traditional:
Recurve Master’s Male: Marcel Baur
Recurve Master’s Female: Leslie Lorenzetto
Recurve Adult Male: Fred Streleoff
Recurve Adult Female: Lilian Baur
Longbow Master’s Male: Allen Pickering
Longbow Master’s Female: denise swift
Longbow Adult Male: Yak Crame
Longbow Adult Female: Jessie Mobbs
Longbow Youth Female (Age 14-17): Emma Jackson
Primitive Master’s Male (Bow made of natural materials): Ted Swift
