Arrows fly in 100 Mile House

Tyler Heusner lines up his shot at the Bighorn Archery Club’s June shootout on June 2. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

It wasn’t a Robin Hood convention, but it was close.

Sixty-two archers came to 100 Mile House for the Bighorn Archery Club’s annual June shootout on June 1 and 2, some even as far as Switzerland.

“[It was] really good, weatherwise. A little good for bugs – a few extra mosquitos,” said Allen Pickering, the president of the club. “Attendance is a little lower than anticipated by 10 or 15 per cent, but it is what it is. It was grad weekend, and everything like that.”

Pickering added the club is happy with the turnout and it was good for the shooters.

“They weren’t pressured with line-ups coming up behind them, so they had lots of time to shoot,” he said.

Lilian Baur, from Switzerland, said it was a great experience.

“It’s a very nice path to walk through,” she said of the course. She also mentioned the weather as being good for the day.

It was her third time here, saying she always likes to come back.

Pickering also said the course received a lot of compliments after redesigning their course to make it more challenging for the compound and more experienced archers.

He said they will probably make a few more challenging shots for next year.

“But we don’t want the targets all too challenging because we always have novice shooters and we don’t want to discourage them,” Pickering said.

Winners of the shoot were given awards such as mugs, cups and wine glasses with the Bighorn Archery Club’s logo. Prizes for raffles donated by businesses were also there.

“Once again, our hats go off to the merchants who gave us donations for prizes. They’re just really supportive. 100 Mile has always been supportive,” said Pickering.

The Big Horn Archery Club will be having their traditional shoot next month on July 20 and 21.

Winners:

Compound:

Open Adult Male: Tom Cooper

Open Adult Female: Launa Cooper

Open Master Male: Al Campsall

Open Master Female: Valery Gaspard

Open Junior Female (Age 11-13): Joelle Thurow

Unlimited Master’s Male: Vern Hadden

Unlimited Master’s Female: Louise Smith

Unlimited Adult Male: Glen Shaw

Unlimited Adult Female: Angela Hay

Bowhunter Youth Male (Age: 14-17): Anthony Silverton

Barebow Cub (Age 8-10): Camila Hilbert-Torres

Traditional:

Recurve Master’s Male: Marcel Baur

Recurve Master’s Female: Leslie Lorenzetto

Recurve Adult Male: Fred Streleoff

Recurve Adult Female: Lilian Baur

Longbow Master’s Male: Allen Pickering

Longbow Master’s Female: denise swift

Longbow Adult Male: Yak Crame

Longbow Adult Female: Jessie Mobbs

Longbow Youth Female (Age 14-17): Emma Jackson

Primitive Master’s Male (Bow made of natural materials): Ted Swift

