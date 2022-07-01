Archers hit the mark with traditional shoot

Attendees of the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Traditional Shoot take aim at a bowbird, a foam disc being launched by a machine skeet shoot style. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Attendees of the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Traditional Shoot take aim at a bowbird, a foam disc being launched by a machine skeet shoot style. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Attendees of the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Traditional Shoot take aim at a bowbird, a foam disc being launched by a machine skeet shoot style. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alan Pickering looses her arrow at a bowbird during Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Traditional Shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Brian McGlashan prepares to take down a deer during the Bighorn Archery’s traditional shoot on July 25-26. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Nicole Achterberg sets her sights at a bowbird during the Big Horn Archery Club’s Traditional 3-D Archery Shoot Saturday. SEE STORY A17. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Attendees of the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Traditional Shoot take aim at a bowbird, a foam disc being launched by a machine skeet shoot style. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sandra Pickering takes aim at a 3-D deer during the Bighorn Archery’s traditional shoot on June 25-26. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Bighorn Archery president Allen Pickering shows them how it’s done at the traditional shoot on July 25-26. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). An archer prepares to strike. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Allen Pickering takes aim at a deer during the Bighorn Archery’s traditional shoot on July 25-26. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Miranda Miranda Sanford gets ready to shoot during Bighorn Archery’s event last weekend. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Miranda Sanford gets ready to shoot during Bighorn Archery’s event last weekend. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

The Big Horn Archery Club hit a bullseye at their annual traditional 3D archery shoot.

Allen Pickering, the club’s president, said 74 registered shooters from across B.C. attended, exceeding his expectations. Over the course of the weekend, he said, the weather cooperated allowing everyone to get out and compete for the best score.

The shoot, at 99 Mile, included a traditional course and a hunters course.

“It was just a very successful shoot. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves immensely and we had great support from our sponsors,” Pickering said. “I didn’t shoot the full shoot but it was a good time.”

Meghan Helmer won first place in the Long Bow adults category, 18-99, in the women’s division with a score of 598, while Alan Reichardt claimed the first spot among the men. Benjiro Ohashi took first in the Cubs 8-10 category shooting 338, while Kiyoshi Ohashi scored 360 in the Junior 11-13 category. In the Masters 60-plus category, the winners included Bev Creamer with a score of 423 and Lloyd Wetton with 628.

Ted Swift was the only one to compete in the Primitive Bow category, finishing with a score of 423.

Nicole Achterberg and Andrew Jacklin took first in the Recurve Bow category, with scores of 471 and 704 respectively. In the Junior Recurve category, Miranda Sanford scored 248. Melanie McComber scored 511 in the Masters 60-plus category with Ron Ewing finishing with 648.

Aiden Zonruiter scored 153 in the Tot category, 0-7.

Pickering said they’re still tallying how much they raised from the event. He added the club has not decided yet if they will hold another event this year.



