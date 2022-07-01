Archers hit the mark with traditional shoot

The Big Horn Archery Club hit a bullseye at their annual traditional 3D archery shoot.
Allen Pickering, the club’s president, said 74 registered shooters from across B.C. attended, exceeding his expectations. Over the course of the weekend, he said, the weather cooperated allowing everyone to get out and compete for the best score.
The shoot, at 99 Mile, included a traditional course and a hunters course.
“It was just a very successful shoot. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves immensely and we had great support from our sponsors,” Pickering said. “I didn’t shoot the full shoot but it was a good time.”
Meghan Helmer won first place in the Long Bow adults category, 18-99, in the women’s division with a score of 598, while Alan Reichardt claimed the first spot among the men. Benjiro Ohashi took first in the Cubs 8-10 category shooting 338, while Kiyoshi Ohashi scored 360 in the Junior 11-13 category. In the Masters 60-plus category, the winners included Bev Creamer with a score of 423 and Lloyd Wetton with 628.
Ted Swift was the only one to compete in the Primitive Bow category, finishing with a score of 423.
Nicole Achterberg and Andrew Jacklin took first in the Recurve Bow category, with scores of 471 and 704 respectively. In the Junior Recurve category, Miranda Sanford scored 248. Melanie McComber scored 511 in the Masters 60-plus category with Ron Ewing finishing with 648.
Aiden Zonruiter scored 153 in the Tot category, 0-7.
Pickering said they’re still tallying how much they raised from the event. He added the club has not decided yet if they will hold another event this year.
