Archers aim to get back on target

Georgia Mackenzie attended the South Cariboo Summer Festival in 2019 where she got to participate in some practice shooting with the Bighorn Archery Club. Raven Nyman photo.

The Bighorn archers are aiming to make a comeback after two years without a shoot.

Club president Allen Pickering said the club is ramping up for its first members’ “stump” shoot at Woodfrog Lake in Lac La Hache this spring. The social shoot usually also includes a skeet-style shoot, along with target practice with a 3D animal, followed by hot dogs around the campfire.

“This year the plan is that as soon as we can get up there and use it that’s going to be our first shoot,” Pickering said. “That will be our fundraiser membership drive this year to get people back into it. It’s a hoot. It doesn’t matter whether you know how to shoot. Nobody cares if you miss or hit.”

Pickering said he is excited to return to the archery range after a two-year hiatus. The club, which has been around since the 1970s, typically holds indoor shoots one night a week at the Stan Halcro Agriplex from the beginning of October to the end of May. It also has a private range on Gibson Road that members can access for $2, and holds various social and competitive shoots throughout the year.

The club is also planning a traditional 3D shoot – for longbows, recurve bows or self bows – at the 99 Mile Snowmobile area June 25. A traditional course will be set up with 3D targets made out of heavy foam, along with a smaller “hunter” challenge course. In the hunter course, the animals are placed strategically in the bush to represent typical hunting conditions.

The club expects to have people from the island, the Kootenays and “all over the northern part of the province … Prince George, Vanderhoof,” Pickering said. “We’re getting a lot of people asking if we will hold it again,” he said. “It’s a really fun shoot.”

Pickering said archery is the ideal family sport, as it teaches young people “there are rules that have to be followed and to pay attention and things like that.

“But they can also advance at their own speed. At some sports, if you’re not very good you end up on the bench watching. With archery, everyone advances, whether adults or youth, at their own pace.”

New archers can come out to two club nights before deciding if they wish to become members. Although the members are not certified instructors, Pickering said many are experienced and are willing to take the time to explain techniques as well as equipment to newcomers. The club has a majority of traditional shooters, although many also shoot compound bows. The club cannot accommodate crossbows.

For more info: http://www.bighornarchery.com/



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House