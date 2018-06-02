Annual trap shoot went “really well”

The Forest Grove District Rod and Gun Club shot their way through the Ninth Annual Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot on May 27.

“It went really well,” said Marshall Gaudreault, the club’s spokesperson. “A good turn out, we had good food cooking, it went really, really good.”

Somewhere between 25-30 people came out to shoot in sets of five for a chance to win the trophy.

The winner was new club president, Ed Kelsey, who will receive a club jacket with the logo on it, as well as his name inscribed on a plaque.

Kelsey wasn’t the only new person on the executive. Reynaldo Batalha was also voted in as vice-president and Fred Saenger is the range master and the son of the tournament’s namesake.

His father was the president of the club during the late 1970s and early 1980s and again in the late 90s.

There is a plan to install a clubhouse and someone has donated a doublewide trailer to the club.

“Right now if we want to have meetings, we have to have them at the tail end of a truck or the legion, or the hardware store or in the parking lot, or somewhere. We have no place to have meetings and our discussions… so this is going to be a real good thing,” said Gaudreault.

All that has to be done now is measuring the trailer to make sure it can fit on the grounds.

Plans on improving the grounds and the target ranges for handguns and rifles are also in play. Graudeault would also like to eventually get a skeet range installed but said that would happen later rather than sooner.

The regular shoots will continue as planned but times will change to 10 a.m. every second Sunday instead of 1 p.m. due to the cooler weather in the mornings.

Plans to get a few .22 calibre competitions are also being considered in an effort to attract more youth into the club.

“The .22 rifle has no recoil and every youngster who has a dad as a hunter or a shooter always starts his young boy or girl with a .22 calibre,” said Gaudreault.

The club can be contacted at fgrrodandgun@gmail.com.

