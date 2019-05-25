Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ali Adnan (left) battles with Dallas FC’s Michael Barrios for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver on Saturday, May 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Lam

Adnan’s 1st goal lifts Whitecaps past FC Dallas 2-1

Vancouver unbeaten in last 3 MLS contests

VANCOUVER — Ali Adnan had his first goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps, leading them past FC Dallas for a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Lucas Venuto also scored for Vancouver (4-6-3), while In-beom Hwang and Fredy Montero both registered assists.

Dominique Badji had the lone goal for Dallas (5-6-3).

Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made three saves for the Whitecaps and Jesse Gonzalez stopped two-of-four on-target shots for the Toros.

The win continues a good run of form for the ‘Caps, who are undefeated in their last three contests.

Despite the final result, Dallas dominated possession through 60.3 per cent of the game and kept Vancouver hemmed into its own end for extended periods.

When the ‘Caps were able to break out, they proved dangerous.

Adnan split Dallas defenders Michael Barrios and Reggie Cannon in the 30th minute and powered to the net, getting a high shot into the top right corner for his first goal in Major League Soccer.

In-beom Hwang was credited with the assist.

Not long after scoring his goal, Adnan went down in Vancouver’s end after spending some time trying to work through an apparent groin injury. A trainer came out to look at the ailing left back, but he eventually limped off the field as the crowd cheered.

Vancouver doubled their lead in the 40th minute off a goal by Venuto.

Montero set the winger up with a sneaky back-heel pass that Venuto converted into a low shot past a diving Gonzalez.

Dallas didn’t register a single shot on target through the first 45 minutes of the game, but dominated possession.

They maintained the offensive pressure through the second half, with their one of the best chances of the day coming in the 56th minute when midfielder Pablo Aranguiz popped a shot off the crossbar.

Badji finally put Dallas on the board in the 85th minute, converting a long ball into a low bouncing shot past Crepeau in the Vancouver net.

The Senegalese international now has two goals and two assists for the Toros this season.

Dallas made a hard offensive push in the game’s final minutes, but Crepeau came up with a big save in injury time to secure the win.

RELATED: Montero scores on penalty kick, Whitecaps tie Red Bulls 2-2

The Whitecaps will now have a rare few days rest before hosting Toronto FC on Friday.

The Toros face the Seattle Sounders on June 1.

NOTES: Homegrown Whitecaps striker Theo Bair made his MLS debut on Saturday. The Ottawa native came on for Montero in the 71st minute. … The loss extended Dallas’ winless streak to six games. … A crowd of 18,309 took in the action at B.C. Place. The Whitecaps wore rainbow-crested jerseys as part of the club’s annual Pride match.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

