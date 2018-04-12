Aboriginal hockey tournament completely full

Some of the action at last year’s tournament. File photo.

The South Cariboo Rec Centre will once again be packed with aboriginal youth this weekend.

This year, they’ve managed to fill all 14 team spots, according to organizer Bruce Baptiste, unlike last year when it fell on Easter weekend. The teams are coming from all over the province, according to Baptiste.

He says he’s excited for this year.

“The first year was 13 out of 14. Last year was 10 out of 14 and this year is 14 out of 14,” he says. “We’re just grateful that they want to come and participate in our tournament.”

Baptiste’s son, nephew and several cousins are participating in the tournament.

“They’re excited. They’re looking forward to ending off the hockey season with this tournament.”

Their team lost in the semi’s in a shootout in a recent aboriginal hockey tournament in Prince George.

They would like to have the tournament in Williams Lake because they have two sheets of ice, he says. However, they pull the ice early and have user groups with seniority.

“100 Mile is more than willing to accommodate us,” he says. “A gracious host.”

Baptiste thanks the teams for being willing to travel to 100 Mile House and hopes they have fun.

