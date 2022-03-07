Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has reportedly departed the KHL. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has reportedly departed the KHL. (File photo)

Ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen reportedly leaves Russian pro hockey team

Abbotsford product had been playing with KHL’s HC Spartak Moscow since October

According to a Russian report, Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has left the Kontinental Hockey League’s HC Spartak Moscow and as a result will now have to pay two-thirds of his remaining contract.

A number of former National Hockey League and North American talent in the Russian-based KHL have canceled their contracts following the Russian invasion into the Ukraine.

The KHL did take a break during the 2022 Winter Olympics and are now in the playoffs.

Virtanen collected 16 points in 36 games in the KHL.

RELATED: Ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen playing in Russia amid sex assault lawsuit

He signed a one-year deal with the team back in September after spending six seasons in the Vancouver Canucks organization.

Virtanen was charged with sexual assault following a Vancouver Police Department investigation in relation to an incident on Sept. 26. 2017. He elected to have his trial by judge and jury and declined a preliminary hearing at his first appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Feb. 17.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday (March 9) at 2 p.m.

abbotsfordhockey

Previous story
5 years after skydiving crash, Canada’s Turner races to Paralympic gold medal

Just Posted

Ross and Marcia Marks, known as Mr and Mrs 100 Mile, celebrate their marriage in 1952. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)
ARCHIVES: ‘Mr. and Mrs. 100 Mile’ celebrate 50 years of marriage in 2004

Simon Van Dyk pours over his latest quilting creation are Carefree Manor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Woodworker finds quilting passion

Pianist Joelle Kuyek performed Mozart's Fantasia in D Minor without the help of sheet music during a Festival of the Arts recital Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Music students return to local festival stage

Backyard poultry owners and small-scale producers are invited to an educational forum in 100 Mile House March 12. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Small-scale producers invited to poultry forum