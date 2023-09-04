2023 Bridge Lake Fair Driving Horse Show results

The annual Driving Horse Competition took place at ICC’s rodeo grounds. (Photo submitted)

According to “head honcho” Jaime Cameron, Bridge Lake Fair’s (BLF) Driving Horse Competition, August 20, was a great success, with competitors from Cache Creek, Chu Chua, Little Fort, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

Cameron conceived the horse show back in 2018 to celebrate the Fair’s 60th anniversary. She was still in charge of this, its fourth show, saying, “There have been requests to add more classes, so next year we hope to expand.”

She added that it couldn’t have been done without the help of announcers Peter Gibson and Danny Stewart, and ring hands/judge assistants Roxanne Salinas, Jennifer Richardson and Kristine Ross.

BLF is enormously grateful to its Driving Horse Competition sponsors: 100 Mile Feed & Ranch, Funky Acres Farm, Integra Tire, McNeil & Sons Logging, Performance All Terrain & Rentals, and South Cariboo Motor Sports & Cariboo Country Marine.

The results of the Bridge Lake Fair Driving Horse Show are as follows:

Single Log Skid Classes, Sponsored by Integra Tire, 100 Mile House

Horse Division

Tom Jennings of 100 Mile House.

Jaime Cameron of 150 Mile House.

Eric Cameron of 150 Mile House.

Hugh Flinton of Williams Lake.

Nic Flinton of Williams Lake.

Pony Division

Cameron Racicot with Rosie of Cache Creek.

Keliyah Boisvert of Little Fort.

Michelle McCready of Little Fort.

Heather Lawson of Cache Creek.

Cameron Racicot with Ginger of Cache Creek.

Team Log Skid Classes Sponsored by McNeil & Sons Logging

Horse Division

Dave Stutt of Chu Chua.

Eric Cameron of 150 Mile House.

Tom Jennings of 100 Mile House.

Jaime Cameron of 150 Mile House.

Nic Flinton of Williams Lake.

Pony Division

Michelle McCready of Little Fort.

Single Cart Classes sponsored by Performance All Terrain & Rentals

Horse Division

Tom Jennings of 100 Mile House.

Nic Flinton of Williams Lake.

Hugh Flinton of Williams Lake.

Jaime Cameron of 150 Mile House.

Eric Cameron of 150 Mile House.

Pony Division

Heather Lawson of Cache Creek.

Keliyah Boisvert of Little Fort.

Michelle McCready of Little Fort.

Cameron Racicot of Cache Creek.

Team Wagon Class, Sponsored by 100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply

Tom Jennings of 100 Mile House.

Dave Stutt of Chu Chua.

Eric Cameron of 150 Mile House.

Hugh Flinton of Williams Lake.

Nic Flinton of Williams Lake.

Chore Classes Sponsored by South Cariboo Motor Sports & Cariboo Country Marine

Horse Division

Tom Jennings of 100 Mile House.

Dave Stutt of Chu Chua.

Eric Cameron of 150 Mile House.

Hugh Flinton of Williams Lake.

Jaime Cameron of 150 Mile House.

Pony Division

Heather Lawson of Cache Creek.

Cameron Racicot of Cache Creek.

Michelle McCready of Little Fort.

Best Dressed Award and Judge Sponsored by Funky Acres Farm

Winner: Mother/daughter team Michelle McCready and Keliyah Boisvert of Little Fort with their team of mini ponies, Willow and Juniper.

