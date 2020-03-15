2020 NAHC Team BC Selection Camp in 100 Mile House cancelled, along with other events, by I-SPARC

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) has suspended all programs, including the 2020 National Aboriginal Hockey Championship Team BC selection camp in 100 Mile House House that was slated to take part on March 28 and 29, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council understands that families and communities are concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO),” reads a news release from the organization on March 13.

The press release said the organization has drawn guidance provided by WHO and the federal and provincial government to determine precautionary measures regarding events.

“Considering the rapidly changing situation, we have made the decision to suspend all I-SPARC program activities indefinitely in order to do our part in reducing the potential exposure of COVID-19 to participants and communities, especially our most vulnerable community members,” the release said.

The following I-SPARC events and activities have been postponed:

Community Sport Development Camps and Coaching Clinics

FitNation Provincial Leader Training

HealthBeat Community-based post-screenings

Indigenous RunWalk

Provincial Athlete Development Camps

Team BC selection or training events for the 2020 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG)

Team BC player section camp for the 2020 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC)

Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport, Provincial Ceremony

The 2020 NAHC has been cancelled. However, the 2020 NAIGs still have the green light and I-SPARC have committed to remaining in contact with the organizing committee regarding any changes in scheduling to this event, as well as continuing to develop contingency plans for Indigenous athletes and coaches in the province.

