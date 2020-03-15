2020 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships Team BC selection camp was cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19. (File photo)

2020 NAHC Team BC Selection Camp in 100 Mile House cancelled, along with other events, by I-SPARC

Concerns over COVID-19 led to the decision

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) has suspended all programs, including the 2020 National Aboriginal Hockey Championship Team BC selection camp in 100 Mile House House that was slated to take part on March 28 and 29, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council understands that families and communities are concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO),” reads a news release from the organization on March 13.

The press release said the organization has drawn guidance provided by WHO and the federal and provincial government to determine precautionary measures regarding events.

RELATED: Wranglers president comments on cancellation of season, Cyclone Taylor Cup

“Considering the rapidly changing situation, we have made the decision to suspend all I-SPARC program activities indefinitely in order to do our part in reducing the potential exposure of COVID-19 to participants and communities, especially our most vulnerable community members,” the release said.

The following I-SPARC events and activities have been postponed:

  • Community Sport Development Camps and Coaching Clinics
  • FitNation Provincial Leader Training
  • HealthBeat Community-based post-screenings
  • Indigenous RunWalk
  • Provincial Athlete Development Camps
  • Team BC selection or training events for the 2020 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG)
  • Team BC player section camp for the 2020 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC)
  • Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport, Provincial Ceremony

The 2020 NAHC has been cancelled. However, the 2020 NAIGs still have the green light and I-SPARC have committed to remaining in contact with the organizing committee regarding any changes in scheduling to this event, as well as continuing to develop contingency plans for Indigenous athletes and coaches in the province.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PSO basketball teams wins two away games

Just Posted

2020 NAHC Team BC Selection Camp in 100 Mile House cancelled, along with other events, by I-SPARC

Concerns over COVID-19 led to the decision

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

Truck stolen outside of 100 Mile House hotel

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 65 calls for service during the… Continue reading

Cariboo politicians to avoid community meetings, outings amidst coronavirus situation

All said precautions need to be taken due to the COVID-19 outbreak

PSO basketball teams wins two away games

After winning two home games against Williams Lake in February, the Peter… Continue reading

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Chocolatier from Levack, Ont., and her children await word if Guinness will make record official

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Most Read