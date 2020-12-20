160 Cariboo skiers hit the slopes on Mount Timothy’s opening day

120 cm of snow mid-mountain and more expected in the next few days.

Hundreds of Cariboo residents have hit the slopes at Mount Timothy since it opened on Friday, Dec. 18.

Roughly 160 people of all ages and background visited the ski hill on opening day Friday, despite the road conditions, which some residents reported to be the worst they have ever seen. For four hours, no one could get up the hill or leave while BC Hydro removed a tree that had fallen on the power lines during that day’s windstorm.

Assistant general manager Launna Bell said the ski hill’s main lodge was able to run on generators so they stayed open while the problem was resolved.

Overall, she said the start of the season is been going pretty well this year as they were blessed with lots of snow just before opening. At mid-mountain, she said they have a 120 cm of snow and expect to get more over the next few days.

“Everybody is really excited that we’re open so that’s been great. We’ve had a bunch of wonderful feedback, they say the signage is perfect,” Bell said. “We have both our carpets open, the red chairs open, yeah we’re doing great.”

Saturday seemed a bit slower than opening day but Bell said under the present circumstances, it’s great there’s so much enthusiasm and interest.

During the holidays, Mount Timothy will be open every day, except Christmas Day, until Jan. 1 with lifts running from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. When the Christmas season ends, the hill will be open Thursdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“We’ve had such wonderful support from people in the community and we’re just hoping everyone comes out and wants to enjoy the slopes,” Bell said.

Anyone with questions can call 250-396-4095 or email them at skitimothy1@gmail.com.

