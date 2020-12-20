(Photo submitted)

160 Cariboo skiers hit the slopes on Mount Timothy’s opening day

120 cm of snow mid-mountain and more expected in the next few days.

Hundreds of Cariboo residents have hit the slopes at Mount Timothy since it opened on Friday, Dec. 18.

Roughly 160 people of all ages and background visited the ski hill on opening day Friday, despite the road conditions, which some residents reported to be the worst they have ever seen. For four hours, no one could get up the hill or leave while BC Hydro removed a tree that had fallen on the power lines during that day’s windstorm.

Assistant general manager Launna Bell said the ski hill’s main lodge was able to run on generators so they stayed open while the problem was resolved.

Overall, she said the start of the season is been going pretty well this year as they were blessed with lots of snow just before opening. At mid-mountain, she said they have a 120 cm of snow and expect to get more over the next few days.

“Everybody is really excited that we’re open so that’s been great. We’ve had a bunch of wonderful feedback, they say the signage is perfect,” Bell said. “We have both our carpets open, the red chairs open, yeah we’re doing great.”

Saturday seemed a bit slower than opening day but Bell said under the present circumstances, it’s great there’s so much enthusiasm and interest.

During the holidays, Mount Timothy will be open every day, except Christmas Day, until Jan. 1 with lifts running from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. When the Christmas season ends, the hill will be open Thursdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“We’ve had such wonderful support from people in the community and we’re just hoping everyone comes out and wants to enjoy the slopes,” Bell said.

Anyone with questions can call 250-396-4095 or email them at skitimothy1@gmail.com.

100 Mile HouseCaribooWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL, players’ association reach tentative deal for 56-game 2020-21 season

Just Posted

(Photo submitted)
160 Cariboo skiers hit the slopes on Mount Timothy’s opening day

120 cm of snow mid-mountain and more expected in the next few days.

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary student Wrenn Yano is one of two SD27’s First Nations Role Models in 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO student realizes childhood dream of becoming First Nations role model

Wrenn Yano First Nations role model

The 100 Mile Hospice Memory Tree is lit up for Christmas to honour of those no longer with us. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Charities seeing higher-than-usual donations

Campaign donations have already surpassed $40,000.

(Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Facebook photo)
Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation southwest of Williams Lake identifies positive COVID-19 case

On-reserve member returning from Kamloops tests positive

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Most Read