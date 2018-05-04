108 Mile Ladies Golf Club gets ready to break the ice

It will be the first tournament of the season

The 108 Mile Ladies Club plan to break the ice on May 6 with their annual Ice Breaker Tournament at the 108 Golf Resort.

“This is the start of the ladies golf season,” said Shannon Knapp, the club’s spokesperson “It’s just a three or four person scramble that we do just to get into the season before the regular golf starts.”

Participants will break into groups of three or four for a round of scramble golf with a shotgun start time at 10 a.m.

It gets its name from snow usually being on the ground or actually snowing during the tournament as well old and new golfers reacquainting or meeting each other.

Non-members are welcome to join in on the tournament and there will be door prizes at the end.

The tournament is open to everyone to play and registration ends on May 4.

Knapp said it is a way for people to meet a good group of ladies who have a good time.

The fee for registration is $20 and includes a lunch at the Hanger Restaurant.

Knapp said she isn’t sure how many people have registered so far but she expects it to be around 30, which is usually the case and with the weather looking promising.

“People sign up late because of the weather but I looked at the weather and it looks like it’s going to be sunny. It’s those days when it’s predicted to be pouring rain that we get fewer people so I would guess that we get about 30 people this year,” said Knapp.

There was a total of 51 women enrolled in the club last year, six of them were new that year.

“Our membership is growing. We like that,” said Knapp. “The more ladies, the better.”

The camaraderie of the club is the biggest benefit of the club and the club has their own section at the Hanger where they can get loud, said Knapp.

The spring meeting is also after the lunch, where they will share the club’s plan for the season.

According to Knapp, they will have three tee times (10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.) every Tuesday.

Golfers sign up for the 10 a.m. time but the 1 p.m. tee time is random, where names are drawn out of a hat to determine when the golfer starts and the type of game, whether it’s Pink Ball (three or four people try to hit a pink ball and if one player loses it, they’re out) or Long Drive.

Ladies interested in signing up for the tournament can go to the pro shop or call 250-791-5212.