108 Mile Golf Resort’s Pud Griffin Memorial Golf Tournament beats the rain

The overall winners from the golf tournament; (left to right) Vanessa Shilson, Debbie Press, Judy Kehler and Krista Burlington. Carol Lidstone photo.

The 34th Annual Pud Griffin Memorial Golf Tournament wrapped up on July 14, escaping the weekend’s storm.

“It went extremely well. It was well organized. The weather held out for us because there was a big storm on Saturday night and we were just lucky the storms went around our golf and dinner times,” said Carol Lidstone, the chair of the tournament.

A total of 64 ladies came out to strike the balls, with 38 out of them being from out of town allowing old friends to be reunited.

“Everyone seemed to have a good time and lots of fun and good gold. Lots of friends from out of town got reacquainted, everything went really well,” said Lidstone.

Saturday’s night themed dinner also gave a chance for the ladies to dress up. The theme was ‘Around the World’.

“This year, the most common [costume] would be people dressing up representing Canada. We had a best costume parade and the winners were from Jamaica, Scotland and Switzerland. Their costumes were fantastic.”

Lidstone said the Pud Griffin Memorial Golf Tournament already has a theme and dates for next year. The tournament will take place on July 11 and 12, with the dinner theme being the ‘Roarin’ 20s’.

WINNERS:

Overall Low Net: Krista Burlon and Judy Kehler

Overall Low Gross: Vanessa Shilson and Debbie Press

1st Low Net:

Flight 1: Doris Gage and Krystal Ross

Flight 2: Janet Roux and Carol Ohlund

Flight 3: Sue Pinkerton and Leena Lautrup

1st Low Gross:

Flight 1: Ricky Dies and Kit Collins

Flight 2: Lori Durocher and Diane Rogers

Flight 3: Nicki Hansen and Nikki Mobbs

2nd Low Net:

Flight 1: Caroline Munich and Shelley Larson

Flight 2: Sharon Duffin and Sharron Bartman

Flight 3: Linda Bond and Deb Wiltshire

2nd Low Gross:

Flight 1: Clara Koehn and Susan Toews

Flight 2: Joan Sivyer and Debbie Powell

Flight 3: Debbi Garrow and Lori Henderson

3rd Low Net:

Flight 1: Georgie Westbrook and Teresa Francis

Flight 2: Carol Lidstone and Shannon Knapp

Flight 3: Lorraine McCaffrey and Pauline Weigelt

3rd Low Gross:

Flight 1: Sharon Cleveland and Julie Merrick

Flight 2: Diane Rosman and Leslie Bell

Flight 3: Rose Cassidy and Darlene Daily

Long Drive:

Flight 0-22: Sharon Cleveland (Saturday), Krystal Ross (Sunday)

Flight 23-29: Shannon Knapp (Saturday and Sunday)

Flight 30+: Gloria Dash (Saturday, Rene Zelt (Sunday)

KP:

Flight 0-22: Sharon Cleveland (Saturday), Deb Press (Sunday)

Flight 23-29: Sharron Bartman (Saturday), Diane Rogers (Sunday)

Flight 30+: Sue Pinkerton (Saturday), Linda Bond (Sunday)

Open: Carol Ohlund (Saturday), Caroline Munich (Sunday)

Longest Putt: Corinne French (Saturday), Deb Press (Sunday)

Deuce Pot: Diane Roseman (Saturday), Kit Collins, Diane Rogers (Sunday)

Putting Contest: Linda Hames