108 Mile Golf Resort’s Pud Griffin Memorial Golf Tournament beats the rain

The 34th Annual Pud Griffin Memorial Golf Tournament wrapped up on July 14, escaping the weekend’s storm.
“It went extremely well. It was well organized. The weather held out for us because there was a big storm on Saturday night and we were just lucky the storms went around our golf and dinner times,” said Carol Lidstone, the chair of the tournament.
A total of 64 ladies came out to strike the balls, with 38 out of them being from out of town allowing old friends to be reunited.
“Everyone seemed to have a good time and lots of fun and good gold. Lots of friends from out of town got reacquainted, everything went really well,” said Lidstone.
Saturday’s night themed dinner also gave a chance for the ladies to dress up. The theme was ‘Around the World’.
“This year, the most common [costume] would be people dressing up representing Canada. We had a best costume parade and the winners were from Jamaica, Scotland and Switzerland. Their costumes were fantastic.”
Lidstone said the Pud Griffin Memorial Golf Tournament already has a theme and dates for next year. The tournament will take place on July 11 and 12, with the dinner theme being the ‘Roarin’ 20s’.
WINNERS:
Overall Low Net: Krista Burlon and Judy Kehler
Overall Low Gross: Vanessa Shilson and Debbie Press
1st Low Net:
Flight 1: Doris Gage and Krystal Ross
Flight 2: Janet Roux and Carol Ohlund
Flight 3: Sue Pinkerton and Leena Lautrup
1st Low Gross:
Flight 1: Ricky Dies and Kit Collins
Flight 2: Lori Durocher and Diane Rogers
Flight 3: Nicki Hansen and Nikki Mobbs
2nd Low Net:
Flight 1: Caroline Munich and Shelley Larson
Flight 2: Sharon Duffin and Sharron Bartman
Flight 3: Linda Bond and Deb Wiltshire
2nd Low Gross:
Flight 1: Clara Koehn and Susan Toews
Flight 2: Joan Sivyer and Debbie Powell
Flight 3: Debbi Garrow and Lori Henderson
3rd Low Net:
Flight 1: Georgie Westbrook and Teresa Francis
Flight 2: Carol Lidstone and Shannon Knapp
Flight 3: Lorraine McCaffrey and Pauline Weigelt
3rd Low Gross:
Flight 1: Sharon Cleveland and Julie Merrick
Flight 2: Diane Rosman and Leslie Bell
Flight 3: Rose Cassidy and Darlene Daily
Long Drive:
Flight 0-22: Sharon Cleveland (Saturday), Krystal Ross (Sunday)
Flight 23-29: Shannon Knapp (Saturday and Sunday)
Flight 30+: Gloria Dash (Saturday, Rene Zelt (Sunday)
KP:
Flight 0-22: Sharon Cleveland (Saturday), Deb Press (Sunday)
Flight 23-29: Sharron Bartman (Saturday), Diane Rogers (Sunday)
Flight 30+: Sue Pinkerton (Saturday), Linda Bond (Sunday)
Open: Carol Ohlund (Saturday), Caroline Munich (Sunday)
Longest Putt: Corinne French (Saturday), Deb Press (Sunday)
Deuce Pot: Diane Roseman (Saturday), Kit Collins, Diane Rogers (Sunday)
Putting Contest: Linda Hames