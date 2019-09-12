108 Men’s golf results

108 Mile Golf Resort
Men’s Day – Sept. 4
Front 9 holes – 48 Golfers
Flight 1 (0-11):
First Low Gross: Shane Wilkie
Second Low Gross: Lee Hansen
Third Low Gross: Jim Zailo
First Low Net: Greg Aiken
Second Low Net: Jay Scott
Third Low Net: Tony Morete
KP: Lee Hansen
Long Putt: Tony Morete
Deuce Pot: Shane Wilkie
Flight 2 (12-15):
First Low Gross: Theo Wiering
Second Low Gross: Marty McClusky
Third Low Gross: Bill Graham
First Low Net: Jim French
Second Low Net: Rob Douglas
Third Low Net: Kurt Bicknell
KP: Kerry Deangelis
Long Putt: Kurt Bicknell
Deuce Pot: None
Flight 3 (16-21):
First Low Gross: Jamie Crellin
Second Low Gross: Ron Vandermey
Third Low Gross: Paul Luft
First Low Net: Bob Wieduwilt
Second Low Net: John Tomlinson
Third Low Net: Jack Rausch
KP: Bob Wieduwilt
Long Putt: Cooper Uphill
Deuce Pot: None
Flight 4 (22+):
First Low Gross: Duane Ney
Second Low Gross: Ron Kelly
Third Low Gross: Harvey Knapp
First Low Net: Laurie Lautrup
Second Low Net: Kelly Powell
Third Low Net: Vern Bell
KP: Carson Walker
Long Putt: Doug Johnston
Deuce Pot: None