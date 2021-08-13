108 Ladies Golf Report

The 108 Ladies Golf Club hasn’t let the wildfires delay their tee times over the past few weeks.

On July 27, 34 of the ladies returned to the greens for the Dorothy Olive Franklin Memorial Tournament. It was another beautiful sunny day with Gloria Corno golfing her way to the top with a score of -3.43 followed by Nicki Hansen with -1.46, based on a net differential handicap format.

In the first flight, Hansen had a low gross score of 42 followed by Annie McKave with 45. On Hole 2, Shelley Larson had the longest putt of the flight on her way to reaching a low net score of 36, beating Joanne Garrow by 1.5 points.

A 1.5 difference was also what separated Aki Minato and Corrine French’s low net scores of 35.5 and 37 respectively in the second flight. For low gross, Clara Koehn scored 47 while Shannon Knapp followed behind with a 49. On Hole 3, Krista LeFlufy had the longest putt of the flight.

In the tournament’s final flight, Melissa Schneider, the club’s newest member, had the longest putt on Hole 7. Ann Pinkney, meanwhile, brought home a low gross of 51 which was matched by Wendy Foster. Corno’s low net, meanwhile, was 33 followed closely by Stephanie Zimmerman at 34.

There were no birdies scored in the tournament meaning a Birdie Pot of $34 was carried over to the following week.

It was a hot and smoky day on Aug. 3 when the club next returned to the golf course. On Hole 11, Larson netted a birdie as did Judy Scarrow on Hole 12, each taking home $31 from the birdie pot.

In the first flight, Larson had a net score of 37 with 13 putts for a total of 50. She was followed by Scarrow with a score of 39.5 and 14 putts and McKave with 16 putts and a score of 38.5. In the ladies’ second flight, Shannon Knapp came in first place with an overall score of 50.5 after putting 17 strokes. She was closely followed by Dana Davidson and Wanda Wallace who tied for a total score of 55 each.

The final flight of the day saw Lynda Lewis finish in the top slot with an overall score of 52 followed closely by Leslie Bell with a 53 and Laverne Martin at 53.5.

