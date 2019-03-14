100 Mile’s PSO walks away with winning record in Indoor Girls’ Soccer tournament

They won six games and lost three in a tournament with Hope Secondary and Seabird Island

The Peter Skene Ogden (PSO) Secondary School’s girls’ soccer team travelled to Hope for an indoor soccer tournament.

“It was a very promising weekend as we had some great performances from many of the girls,” said Sean Glanville, the team’s coach. “Emmy Ryan played all but one of the games in net and she was phenomenal and made some unbelievable saves.”

The six-team tournament (three junior and three senior teams) featured PSO, Hope Secondary and Seabird Island (Agassiz). PSO finished the tournament with six wins and three losses over the nine games they played. It was a record finish for the school.

Glanville said it was nice to win the majority of the games, especially since the team had so many juniors and news faces. Four of the Grade 12 players were also missing due to being in the Care Aid program out of Thompson Rivers University in Williams Lake.

“The trio of Amy Baechmann, Julia Siclari and Darlyssa Chretien over the weekend were dubbed the ‘magic triangle’ and played fantastically. These three girls brought plenty of energy and scored a lot of goals,” said Glanville.

Other standouts were Ella Burt-Whistle, Kaye-Lyn Taylor, Emily Machado, Robin Fry, Sienna Lamarche, Rene Van Osch, Lauren Popadinac, Nicole Varney, Ivy Sahara, Abbey Foote, Laney Bob and Stephanie Hilstad.

The girl’s outdoor season begins when they return to school after the spring break for a 16-team tournament in Hope on April 12 and 13. The team came as high as fourth two seasons ago.