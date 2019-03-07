100 Mile’s Big Horn Archery Club to open the South Cariboo’s archery season on March 16

The Indoor 3D Archery Shoot will be at the Stan Halcro arena in 100 Mile House

Cam Robb prepares to shoot at the Big Horn Archery’s Club’s indoor shoot at the Agriplex in 100 Mile House on March 17, 2018. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Get ready to string the old bow that’s been waiting to shoot arrows all winter.

The Big Horn Archery Club is having their annual Indoor 3D Archery Shoot at the Agriplex (also known as Stan Halcro Arena) in 100 Mile House on March 16 and 17.

“There are some very good shooters and there are some novice shooters that come out. We try to accommodate both types of shooters and, of course, families,” said Allen Pickering, the club’s president.

It is also just the second shoot in the Cariboo, with Prince George having the first one last month.

“So we normally get a lot of people out who got cabin fever all winter – it gives them an opportunity to come out to the tournament,” said Pickering with a laugh.

Archers of varying experience are allowed to use traditional and compound bows and medals will be awarded to the best shooters at the end of the tournament.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. for $5 per round (15 targets). Pre-registration is not required.

The targets will not be in the same position as they were during last year’s shoot.

“We try to make interesting and challenging shots for those people who have been shooting for a long time, but yet, not so challenging that newcomers can come and still have a good time,” said Pickering.

There will be a small concession stand and a table set out for archers to sell used equipment.

For the first time, Big Horn Archery will have a 50/50 raffle during the indoor shoot. The prize is a tabletop stainless steel barbecue.

“We were thinking ahead a little bit to summer coming and it should be a desirable type of raffle. A lot of people that are into archery usually go camping,” said Pickering.

