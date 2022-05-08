100 Mile youth soccer kicks off

Youth soccer kicked off Monday night at the 100 Mile House soccer fields, with youth from the U14 and U15 – U18 divisions coming out to practice.

Many of the players knew each other from the community or from previous seasons and were excited to play with their friends again, especially with the last two seasons hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a good way to get exercise, and like I actually enjoy it,” said U18 soccer player Julia Siclari.

Players were divided into teams within their age groups. With a larger turnout than the previous season, players in the U15 – U18 age group were spread out between two teams.

Coach Gerardo Cibrian said they had 16 youth so far for his soccer team’s first practice. He added he had “really good help with Steve Keller,” the team’s assistant coach.

Cibrian also stated that his team was looking really good for the season. He said that his team was looking strong this season and the players were excited to improve their soccer skills, as well as have an opportunity to play in competitive games again.

On the U15 – U18 field, players started practice with a warm-up before competing in a scrimmage in preparation for their first game on Thursday. The coach of the opposing U15 – U18 team, Brian Day, said, “It’s going really well. So far, the kids are having a lot of fun.”

Day said that the two teams “look like (they’re) going to have a pretty even matchup. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Some 245 youth are registered across the 100 Mile House and District Soccer Association, up from 115 last year.

