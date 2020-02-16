Harley Bootsma of the 100 Mile House Wranglers looks for a passing option during a 7-3 win over the Sicamous Eagles on Feb. 7. Bootsma has 22 points this season, including an assist in the 3-1 victory over the North Okanagan Knights on Feb. 15. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Wranglers register 22nd win of season

The Wranglers beat the North Okanagan Knights 3-1

The 100 Mile House Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) have inched closer to 50 points this season after beating the North Okanagan Knights 3-1 on Feb. 15.

Captain and forward Kolby Page started the action in the first period, scoring his thirteenth goal of the season. He was assisted by fellow forward Darian Long and defenceman Jack Stewart.

It wasn’t until the middle of the second period that another goal was scored. Khale Skinner, another forward for the Wranglers, scored. He was assisted by Harley Bootsma and Logan Gooder-Zimmer.

Cody Barnes scored the last Wranglers’ goal after five minutes of the third period. Shortly after, Jacob Boden of the Knights finally got his team on the board. However, it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback for the visiting side.

The Wranglers recorded 35 shots on net and had two unsuccessful powerplay opportunities. However, they managed to kill seven of North Okanagan’s opportunities after collecting 32 minutes spent in the box.

Jacob Gullmes was between the pipes for the Wranglers, making 25 saves and registering his fifth win of the season.

100 Mile House Wranglers

