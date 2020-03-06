100 Mile Wranglers move past Chase

The Wranglers during their last home game against the Chase Heat. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have won the first series of the playoffs against the Chase Heat.

The Wranglers headed down to Chase on Thursday, March 5 for the fifth game of the series with the Wranglers being 3-1 up.

Khale Skinner managed to get the Wranglers ahead late in the first period with a powerplay goal assisted by Darian Long.

Skinner struck again during a power play in the second period, once again assisted by Long and also by Kolby Page. Cody Barned then extended the lead in the second period to 3-0 assisted by Jack Stewart and Quinn Mulder.

Cory Loring sealed the game a quarter into the third period with help from Page and Aidan Morrison.

Chase did manage to get one back less than a minute later but the game proved out of reach for the home team.

The Wranglers picked up relatively few penalties in the first and second period, especially compared to Chase, but picked up more penalties in the third period, including a non-fighting game misconduct for Khale Skinner.

Wranglers goaltender Jordan Wilde has another outstanding game, stopping 40 out of 41 shots. The 100 Mile team got substantially fewer shots off themselves, presenting the Chase goalie with 28.

The Wranglers will now face the Revelstoke Grizzlies for the finals of the division which start next week.

