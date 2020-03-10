Harley Bootsma playing against the Revelstoke Grizzlies earlier this season. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Wranglers lose game one of playoff series against Revelstoke

Goalie Jordan Wilde stopped 42 of Revelstoke’s 45 shots

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have started their playoff series against the Revelstoke Grizzlies with a loss.

The Wranglers faced the Grizzlies on March 9 in Revelstoke. The Grizzlies managed a powerplay goal with five minutes left on the clock in the first period, followed by a second goal in the first period with just one second left on the clock.

The Grizzlies grew their lead to three with another powerplay goal in the second period. There were no goals for the rest of the game, ending the match in a 3-0 loss for the 100 Mile team.

The game featured a massive imbalance in shots on goal with the Wranglers managing just 18 shots on the Grizzlies’ net. Meanwhile, 100 Mile goalie Jordan Wilde faced a whopping 45 shots, stopping all but three for a 93 save percentage.

The Wranglers will face off against the Grizzlies again tonight in Revelstoke starting at 7 p.m., followed by two home games on March 12 and 13.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Just Posted

District receives funding to complete projects geared towards a stronger economy

The province is providing funding to the District of 100 Mile House… Continue reading

Spring flooding a risk as Bella Coola snowpack at 36% above normal

Weather in the next few months will determine flood conditions

100 Mile Wranglers lose game one of playoff series against Revelstoke

Goalie Jordan Wilde stopped 42 of Revelstoke’s 45 shots

Local governments in Cariboo Fire Centre benefit from wildfire risk reduction grants

Around $1.2 million in FireSmart Community funds coming to the region

Local businesses and volunteers rewarded during 26th Annual South Cariboo Business Excellence Awards

The South Cariboo’s 2019 Business Excellence Awards winners and Citizen of the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read