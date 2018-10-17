100 Mile Wranglers have a tough road trip in the Kootenays

After suffering a 5-2 loss to the Rockies, 100 Mile rebounded with a 4-2 win over Golden

Jakob Gullmes makes a save during the Wranglers 4-2 win over the Golden Rockets on Oct. 13. Keri Sculland/ The Golden Star photo.

The 100 Mile Wranglers split the weekend, losing to the Columbia Valley Rockies and winning against the Golden Rockets.

“We’re 6-4-1 now. We’re still in my opinion, trying to find our way as a team. I think we’re going to win one, lose one for a while, still learning hockey,” said head coach and general manager Dale Hladun.

“That was a tough road weekend though, it’s not easy. So to split on a long trip like that, you still got to be happy.”

The Wranglers lost to the Rockies 5-2, racking up to 46 minutes of penalties including three misconducts. However, none of the Rockies’ five goals came from their power plays and all came from even-strength goals.

Garrett Hilton (unassisted) and Cody Barnes assisted by Aidan Morrisson provided 100 Mile’s two goals.

The discipline again was a problem against Golden, as the team were put in a few five on three penalty kill situations in a 4-2 win.

They managed seven of eight penalty kills successfully.

“Overall, I think we played a strong game,” said Hladun. “Tristan Williams did a really good job, he’s coming along as a player. Garrett Hilton was the best player on the ice that game, he was all over it.”

Hilton had a four-point game with three assists and a goal. The three other goalscorers were Morrison, Williams and captain Kolby Page.

Chase Schurack was also mentioned as doing a “great job” on the forecheck and had a lot of scoring chances.

The weekend also featured the team’s newest addition on the blue line.

Ryan McMann, is an 18-year-old from Eckville, Alta. He started this season with the Lloydminster Bobcats of the Alberta Junior Hockey League but didn’t play in any regular season games.

“This weekend was I think the first time all year that I got to dress 20 players on the roster. So It was kind of interesting,” said Hladun, whose team has been shorthanded all year, only rolling three forward lines. “We’re starting to fill up.”

Hladun expects to add more players this month.

On Oct. 19, the Wranglers return home to face the Grand Forks Bruins before heading off to play divisional rivals, the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

“This won’t be an easy weekend. Grand Forks is a good club and Revelstoke, that will be the real true test of where we are with our team at this time of year.”

