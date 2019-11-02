100 Mile Wranglers get seventh win of the season

The Wranglers celebrate Harley Bootsma’s opening goal during their 4-2 victory over the Summerland Steam on Nov. 1. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League have increased the distance from the bottom spot of the table with a win.

A 4-2 win over the Summerland Steam on Nov. 1 gave the Wranglers a five-point difference over the Kamloops Storm. With seven wins and 14 points, the Wranglers are only two points behind the Sicamous Eagles.

Harley Bootsma opened up the scoring for the Wranglers with a power play goal, assisted by Jackson Kowblick.

It was the lone goal in the first period.

The second period was more active, with Cody Barnes giving the Wranglers a 2-0 lead with an unassisted shorthanded goal. Gavyn Entzminger of Summerland answered with a goal four minutes later.

It wasn’t long before defenceman Garrett Hunter gave the Wranglers another two-goal lead after scoring his team’s third goal. It was assisted by Kowblick and Keil Maclaren. It was Hunter’s first goal of the season.

It was about five minutes into the third when Cory Loring of Summerland bridged the gap, making it 3-2 for the Wranglers. However, Chase Vancoughnett-Lafleur sealed the deal, scoring less than a minute after. His goal was assisted by Quinn Mulder and Jack Stewart.

Jordan Wilde was in the net for the Wranglers, only allowing two goals on 29 shots.

The Wranglers travel to Kelowna to take on the Chiefs tonight (Nov. 2) at 7 p.m. at the Rutland Arena.

