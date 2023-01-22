100 Mile U13 Team faces all three Williams Lake U13 teams

A U13 100 Mile Miler takes control of the puck during a game against the Williams Lake Timberwolves last Saturday. While the Milers lost all their games the experience was valuable. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile U13 rec team took on three teams from Williams Lake over the weekend.

“They’ve been wanting to play some exhibition games with us for a while. I’ve been talking with them since the start of the season. Because our tournament (this weekend) was cancelled, I just sent them a message and asked if they wanted to play some exhibition games. It ended up working out really well that all three of their teams were able to come to 100 Mile and play us finally,” said team manager Heather Williamson.

One girl and 16 boys make up the U13 team this year under the direction of coach Dane MacDonald and assistant coaches Andrew Tol and Troy Mclean.

While they lost all three games, Williamson said they were a lot of fun.

“I’m pretty sure these three games were their best games I’ve ever seen them play as a team and as hot young hockey players. It was just really fun to watch.”

It doesn’t really matter if they win or lose, they’re always laughing and having a great time together as a team, she said.

“They all seem to really get along with each other.”

The team played in a tournament in Merritt a few weeks ago and will be going to Clearwater Feb. 3-5, she said, adding that one of the nice things about going to tournaments is they play teams that are not in their league.

The Merritt tournament had teams from all over the Lower Mainland.

The U13 league consists of teams from Merritt, Chase, Ashcroft, Lillooet, Clearwater and Kamloops.

At the end of the season, there will be playoffs with all the league teams depending on where they are in the standings.



