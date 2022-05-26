100 Mile track students head to provincials

Megan Holyk and Emily Tinney were surprised they qualified for Track and Field Provincials this year but are excited to get another chance to beat their personal records. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Seven members of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s track and field team have qualified for provincials in Langley June 9-10.

Track coach Lori Meville said their performance at Zones in Prince George last week was among the best in the team’s history. Out of eight schools, PSO’s junior team placed first overall, the Grade 8 team was third and the senior team fourth, despite having just five members.

The result speaks to the strength of the track and field program, Meville said.

“That’s the highest number we’ve had in more than a decade and they’re all in different events so that’s really good,” she said. “I had 30 kids sign up this year and 22 went to Zones. It’s pretty amazing.”

The students going to provincials are Jenny Schroevers (high jump), Miriah Anderson (long jump), Leo Kozier (shotput), Emily Tinney (discus), Megan Holyk (long jump), Israel McLelland (100-metre hurdles) and Claire Kreschuk (steeplechase 1500 metres).

She noted everyone else on the team brought “a piece of hardware” home.

Tinney and Holyk, both in Grade 11, said they were surprised they qualified for provincials. Tinney took first place in discus, second in shotput and fourth in javelin. Holyk claimed first in long jump, second in high jump, third in javelin and fourth in discus. “We did way better than we thought we were going to do,” Tinney said. “Some of those kids up there are real competitors and they don’t make it easy, that’s for sure.”

Tinney said she prefers shotput and discus because she’s “not much of a runner” and jumping never interested her. She excelled at throwing shotput in elementary and her current record sits at 7.17 metres.

Holyk, meanwhile, said she loves flying through the air when she makes a good jump. “For my long jump I don’t know what happened but I had the perfect run-up every single time,” she said. “I was in the zone.”

The two also competed together in a relay, missing third place by 0.03 seconds.

Meville said the students are “really eclectic and interesting group of kids” who support each another.

“I think it’s important people know track and field is indeed alive and well in 100 Mile even though we don’t have a track. These kids are training on a grass field with a gravel triple and long jump run up that is homemade,” she said. “When they go to Zones they do better on a rubberized track because running on grass is slower.”

100 Mile House

PSO’s Senior Girls Relay Team was made up of Jenny Schroevers (left), Emily Tunney, Nicole Hollander, and Megan Holyk. (Photo submitted)