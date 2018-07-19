100 Mile team qualified for World Gymnaestrada

The “Dancing Jewels” of the South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics Club (SCRG) showed their routines at the Canadian Gymnaestrada, which was held at the Olympic Oval in Richmond, B.C from June 27 to July 1. The event, which is run by Gymnastics Canada, is a national celebration of gymnastics and movement where participants from across the country come together for four exciting days of performances, workshop and festivities. This year’s theme was ‘Diversity through Movement’ which captured the true nature of the event. 50 gymnastics groups, over 1,100 gymnasts from across Canada converged on the Oval and performed their routines over the course of the weekend to enthusiastic and cheering crowds. Attendees included 19 clubs from B.C., 19 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from Manitoba, six from Ontario, and one all the way from Nunavut performed at the event. The oldest participants named the Dynamos Senior Gymnastics Team of the Capital City Gym Club in Edmonton, Alberta, comprised of members up to 86 years of age. Their performance truly exemplified diversity through movement and also longevity through staying active and fit.

SCRG coach Sang-Hee Robinson lead a talented and hardworking group of 40 gymnasts ranging in age from eight to “40 something.” Their performance called, “Cariboo Strong,” told the story of the harrowing wildfires of 2017 that impacted our community and how people from the local area and ultimately all over the world came together to help fight the fires and support the community. It was an emotional and moving performance that brought tears to the eyes of many, including the judge who adjudicated the performance. Aside from technically adjudicating a performance, that is the true measure of successfully conveying a story through gymnastics, intricate and well planned out choreography, colourful props, impactful music and coordinated movement. The Dancing Jewels practiced from September 2017 once a week and sometimes more until the Canadian event and it was evident in their performance. They truly represented the community of 100 Mile House with character, courage, grace and integrity.

In addition to being a national celebration of gymnastics, the Canadian Gymnaestrada is also a launching point for many groups who strive to reach the World Gymnaestrada, which occurs every four years. The next one will be held in Dornbirn, Austria in July of 2019. Adjudicators at the National event determine whether performances meet a required standard to qualify for the World Gymnaestrada. Through all of coach Robinson’s hard work and leadership, the Dancing Jewels met that high standard set by the adjudicators and qualified for the world event in Austria next year. This is an amazing accomplishment and now sets the wheels in motion for the club to prepare for the World Gymnaestrada where they will tell the story of the 2017 wildfires that impacted our community. They will represent and promote 100 Mile House and our beautiful area on the international stage and perform their best and shine once again along with 20,000 or more gymnasts from over 50 countries all over the globe.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.