100 Mile ‘Quad Kink’ to be featured in snowboard movie

Bryce Bugera grinds down the 100 Mile Quad Kink at the entrance to Centennial Park. See related story on A18. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Maria Thomsen attempts to grind on the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Maria Thomsen laces up her snowboard prior to attempting to grind on the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Cameraman Seb Judge and lip builder Tommy Van share a laugh behind the camera while waiting for Bryce Bugera to grind down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

Parkgoers heading to Centennial Park likely don’t realize they’re walking on a famous stair.

The handrail at the entrance to the park hasn’t reached Hollywood fame, granted, but it has been featured several times in many old snowboarding films. Snowboarders know it as the 100 Mile Quad Kink which, thanks to its design and placement, is perfect for pulling off snowboarding tricks.

“It’s basically the proportions of that rail and where it is. How it’s built works really well for tricks, which is why it’s sought after I suppose,” said Bryce Bugera, who was in town with a team from King Snow Magazine last week. “Usually rails with four kinks like that are much gnarlier and that one is pretty mellow and not as high risk as they can be.”

King Snow Magazine was filming the 100 Mile Quad Kink again last week, particularly Bugera attempting a switchback 50/50. A switchback 50/50 involves Bugera snowboarding backwards down the entire rail in one go without turning himself sideways.

His switchback 50/50 ended up taking “way too long,” in part due to how windy the day was, but Bugera ended up landing it after several hours of attempts. He said it was a nice way to pay homage to a rail he saw a lot growing up as a child and over the course of his 21 years snowboarding.

Bugera said that he and his film crew stopped in 100 Mile House on their way back from shooting footage in the Williams Lake area. A snowboarder from Whistler, Bugera said he grew up watching snowboarding movies some of which included the 100 Mile Quad Kink. Amongst snowboarders, he said it’s pretty famous.

The footage is for the magazine’s upcoming movie and will include clips of snowboarding hotspots from across western Canada “wherever there is snow.”

These days Bugera said he likes getting the chance to film snowboarding movies himself and show off his skills. For the movie, Bugera said he is primarily doing “street riding” which entails finding handrails and other bits of city architecture to try snowboard tricks on.

“I definitely enjoy street riding for the challenge of it and the reward after from putting together a video,” Bugera said.

The movie will come out in the fall.

100 Mile House