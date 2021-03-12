100 Mile ‘Quad Kink’ to be featured in snowboard movie

Bryce Bugera grinds down the 100 Mile Quad Kink at the entrance to Centennial Park. See related story on A18. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)Bryce Bugera grinds down the 100 Mile Quad Kink at the entrance to Centennial Park. See related story on A18. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Maria Thomsen attempts to grind on the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)Maria Thomsen attempts to grind on the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Maria Thomsen laces up her snowboard prior to attempting to grind on the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)Maria Thomsen laces up her snowboard prior to attempting to grind on the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Cameraman Seb Judge and lip builder Tommy Van share a laugh behind the camera while waiting for Bryce Bugera to grind down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)Cameraman Seb Judge and lip builder Tommy Van share a laugh behind the camera while waiting for Bryce Bugera to grind down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)Bryce Bugera attempts a switchback 50/50 down the 100 Mile Quad Kink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

Parkgoers heading to Centennial Park likely don’t realize they’re walking on a famous stair.

The handrail at the entrance to the park hasn’t reached Hollywood fame, granted, but it has been featured several times in many old snowboarding films. Snowboarders know it as the 100 Mile Quad Kink which, thanks to its design and placement, is perfect for pulling off snowboarding tricks.

“It’s basically the proportions of that rail and where it is. How it’s built works really well for tricks, which is why it’s sought after I suppose,” said Bryce Bugera, who was in town with a team from King Snow Magazine last week. “Usually rails with four kinks like that are much gnarlier and that one is pretty mellow and not as high risk as they can be.”

King Snow Magazine was filming the 100 Mile Quad Kink again last week, particularly Bugera attempting a switchback 50/50. A switchback 50/50 involves Bugera snowboarding backwards down the entire rail in one go without turning himself sideways.

READ MORE: Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

His switchback 50/50 ended up taking “way too long,” in part due to how windy the day was, but Bugera ended up landing it after several hours of attempts. He said it was a nice way to pay homage to a rail he saw a lot growing up as a child and over the course of his 21 years snowboarding.

Bugera said that he and his film crew stopped in 100 Mile House on their way back from shooting footage in the Williams Lake area. A snowboarder from Whistler, Bugera said he grew up watching snowboarding movies some of which included the 100 Mile Quad Kink. Amongst snowboarders, he said it’s pretty famous.

The footage is for the magazine’s upcoming movie and will include clips of snowboarding hotspots from across western Canada “wherever there is snow.”

These days Bugera said he likes getting the chance to film snowboarding movies himself and show off his skills. For the movie, Bugera said he is primarily doing “street riding” which entails finding handrails and other bits of city architecture to try snowboard tricks on.

“I definitely enjoy street riding for the challenge of it and the reward after from putting together a video,” Bugera said.

The movie will come out in the fall.

@patrickdavies
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S.-Canada border decision looms in playoffs for NHL

Just Posted

Bryce Bugera grinds down the 100 Mile Quad Kink at the entrance to Centennial Park. See related story on A18. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
100 Mile ‘Quad Kink’ to be featured in snowboard movie

Centennial Park rail famous in snowboarding circles

Do you have a letter to the editor? Email us at editor@wltribune.com
LETTER: Roses for everyone who helped me from Mt. Timothy area during medical emergency

Thank you, all. You know who you are so thank you.

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

Bill Sundhu hopes to get the NDP nomination to run as the candidate in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo. (Photo submitted).
‘Son of the Cariboo’ seeks federal NDP nomination

Bill Sundhu wants to take a run for federal seat to replace Cathy McLeod

Leo Holthuysen, president of the 100 Mile branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, is seeking COVID restart funds to repair and renovate the aging legion. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
100 Mile House Legion seeks district funds to upgrade facility

Repairs are desperately needed for the stairs to the rental units.

Do you know why the princess sleeps for 100 years in the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Pillow talk

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

No provisions under B.C. Community Charter to allow new parents time off without disqualification

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

St. Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for many pubs, such as this one in Trail B.C. (Trail Times)
B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Similar to New Year’s restrictions for stores, pubs, restaurants

Contents from a tailings pond is pictured going down the Hazeltine Creek into Quesnel Lake near the town of Likely, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2014. (Photo by Jonathan Hayward)
New map details potential environmental threats from B.C. mines

Map editors pressure province to move faster on regulation reforms

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, fears new DFO regulations could derail his business. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
B.C. prawn fishers says sudden DFO change threatens their livelihood

Sale of frozen-at-sea prawns could now be made illegal

Most Read