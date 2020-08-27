100 Mile players back on the ice for camp

Graydon Forster blocks a shot from Matthew Bridal during a training camp at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Quinn Precor (from left) moves to block a shot on net from Maicey Hawes set up by Jackson Sutton. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hockey players listen while Sheldon Nohr gives them instructions on an upcoming drill they’re about to run at the South Cariboo Rec Centre on August 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Travis Real handles the puck at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Matthew Bridal prepares to pass the puck to his partner during a drill at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Instructor Addie Cleave (from left) passes the puck in front of goalie Quinn Pecor to Maicey Hawes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Instructor Addie Cleave (from left) passes the puck in front of goalie Quinn Pecor to Maicey Hawes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Travis Real and Jackson Sutton try to pass the puck to one another while in motion. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Travis Real (from left) looks to pick up a rebound off of Graydon Forester from Jackson Sutton at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Brody Pecor skates in a circle after receiving a pass from his partner at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Maicey Hawes (from left) watches as Graydon Forster five to block the shot of Declan Kerr. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Quinn Pecor (from left) is scored on by Matthew Bridal as Hunter James watches. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Declan Kerr at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Graydon Forester prepares to block a shot from Declan Kerr. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Quinn Percor blocks a shot from Brody Pecor during a training camp at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jackson Sutton gives Quinn Pecor a side hug after hockey practice on Tuesday, August 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

More than 50 hockey players were happy to return to the ice this week for the annual hockey camps at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, players were split up into groups of 15 by age and did their best to physical distance off the ice. Despite this, however, the players were having a great time shaking the rust off their skates in preparation for the 2020-2021 season.

One of the instructors was Jaxson Nohr, who has been playing hockey pretty much his whole life and has been helping his father Sheldon with these camps for the past seven years. The two travel down to 100 Mile House from Williams Lake each year to run the camps and he said they love doing it.

“It’s been going good so far, obviously we can’t do off-ice stuff and things like that, we can only focus on doing the on-ice stuff,” Nohr said. “But the changes we’ve made, making the ice time a little longer, has seemed to be good so far and the kids like it.”

They did their best to keep the players divided up by age groups, including Bantam and Midget, and have players of similar age practicing together. Nohr said he felt the players were enjoying the chance to exercise and get out of their houses for the first time in a while.

Nohr said he recognizes many of the players from previous camps and said it’s great to watch them grow and improve as players. As a result, they’re trying to do more than just basic drills and have been throwing in some team practice elements that will help them in their upcoming hockey season. He’s hopeful that B.C. Hockey will be able to come up with a plan to get players on the ice this year, as he feels it would be detrimental to their progress.

“100 Mile is our favourite place to come back to, they treat us really well here and we like all the kids here,” Nohr said.

