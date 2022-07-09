100 Mile pitches women’s slo-pitch tournament

Five softball teams from across Interior B.C. converged on 100 Mile House last weekend for the inaugural 100 Mile Women’s Slo-pitch Tournament.
The tournament was organized by longtime softball player and 100 Mile House resident Lorna Ross, also the unofficial captain of the hometown team Morningwood. Morningwood took first place in the tournament, followed by Kids and Klassix in second and Hits n Giggles in third.
“I had a really great response right off the bat. I think I had my five teams signed up within a month,” Ross, 59, said during the event. “Everyone’s been having a lot of fun, the teams are mingling and hanging out with each other after the games. That’s a big thing for me, hanging out and having fun with people is good.”
Ross led her teammates into several games with three teams from Kamloops and one from Quesnel. Everyone was guaranteed at least five games over the course of Friday and Saturday followed by a double-knockout tournament on Sunday to determine the winner.
Ross said Saturday she felt good going into Sunday after winning three of their four games.
“It’s been some good quality ball, some of these ladies out there are amazing,” Ross said. “Usually when you pick up people from different teams it takes time to gel but we really clicked after our first game.”
Jane Stratton, one of Ross’ teammates, agreed everyone on the team played well together. Stratton recently moved from Cloverdale to 108 Mile Ranch and has enjoyed joining the local softball team.
“These guys are fantastic. A lot of them I’ve never met before this weekend but everyone is really supportive of each other and we all just want to be out here and have fun,” Stratton said.
Stratton said she enjoyed the chance to meet ball players from across the province.
Missy Winofsky, president of the Quesnel Mixed Slo Pitch League, said the Q-Town Queens was built with two players from each team in her league. When Ross reached out about the tournament she said she welcomed the chance to come to 100 Mile House.
“I haven’t played ladies’ ball in about five years so it’s great. We get to hang out with all the girls in our leagues we play against and it’s a great turnout,” Winofsky said. “There’s a lot of really talented ladies here and we’re just here to have fun more than anything.”
Ross said she wants to promote the sport within the community. She’d love to see an all-women’s league established locally similar to one in Kamloops.
“It’s a lot of work when you organize it all by yourself but next year I think there will be more volunteers and more teams.”
