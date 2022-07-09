100 Mile pitches women’s slo-pitch tournament

Those Pitches player Stacey Miller prepares to throw the ball to first base after tagging out a player on second during a game at the 100 Mile Women’s Slowpitch Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Stacey Ounmpuu throws the ball during the women’s slo-pitch tournament in 100 Mile last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ashley Hicks snags the ball during a women’s slo-pitch in 100 Mile House last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Stacey Ounmpuu throws the ball during the women’s slo-pitch tournament in 100 Mile last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Quesnel’s Christina ‘Tina the Bomb’ Higgs swings her bat during a game against 100 Mile House’s home team the Morningwood. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House player Ashley Hicks prepares to tag out a Q-Two Queens player during a game last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Andrea Boyce, Tine Elm and Stacey Ounmpuu participated in a women’s slo-pitch tournament in 100 Mile House last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Q-Town Queens player Tiffany Campbell winds up to hit the ball at the 100 Mile Women’s Slowpitch Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Juanita Rosette keeps her eye on the ball as she prepares to swing her bat at it during the 100 Mile Women’s Slowpitch Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lorna Ross organized the 100 Mile Women’s Slowpitch Tournament and said she was happy so many teams came out for the inaugural event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jen French runs for first during a women’s slo-pitch tournament in 100 Mile House last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Laurie Findlay gets a hit during a women’s slo-pitch tournament in 100 Mile House last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Those Pitches player Katie Beck picks a pop fly from the air during a game at the 100 Mile Women’s Slowpitch Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hits and Giggles player SJ Monroe steps up to the plate at the 100 Mile Women’s Slowpitch Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nichole Rebelato of Hits and Giggles hits the ball during a game against Those Pitches at the 100 Mile Women’s Slowpitch Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) As the ball descends towards her Those Pitches player Katie Beck, from Fort St John, gauges when to swing her bat. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Those Pitches outfielder Allana Gray lobs the ball back towards the diamond during the first 100 Mile Women’s Slowpitch Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Five softball teams from across Interior B.C. converged on 100 Mile House last weekend for the inaugural 100 Mile Women’s Slo-pitch Tournament.

The tournament was organized by longtime softball player and 100 Mile House resident Lorna Ross, also the unofficial captain of the hometown team Morningwood. Morningwood took first place in the tournament, followed by Kids and Klassix in second and Hits n Giggles in third.

“I had a really great response right off the bat. I think I had my five teams signed up within a month,” Ross, 59, said during the event. “Everyone’s been having a lot of fun, the teams are mingling and hanging out with each other after the games. That’s a big thing for me, hanging out and having fun with people is good.”

Ross led her teammates into several games with three teams from Kamloops and one from Quesnel. Everyone was guaranteed at least five games over the course of Friday and Saturday followed by a double-knockout tournament on Sunday to determine the winner.

Ross said Saturday she felt good going into Sunday after winning three of their four games.

“It’s been some good quality ball, some of these ladies out there are amazing,” Ross said. “Usually when you pick up people from different teams it takes time to gel but we really clicked after our first game.”

Jane Stratton, one of Ross’ teammates, agreed everyone on the team played well together. Stratton recently moved from Cloverdale to 108 Mile Ranch and has enjoyed joining the local softball team.

“These guys are fantastic. A lot of them I’ve never met before this weekend but everyone is really supportive of each other and we all just want to be out here and have fun,” Stratton said.

Stratton said she enjoyed the chance to meet ball players from across the province.

Missy Winofsky, president of the Quesnel Mixed Slo Pitch League, said the Q-Town Queens was built with two players from each team in her league. When Ross reached out about the tournament she said she welcomed the chance to come to 100 Mile House.

“I haven’t played ladies’ ball in about five years so it’s great. We get to hang out with all the girls in our leagues we play against and it’s a great turnout,” Winofsky said. “There’s a lot of really talented ladies here and we’re just here to have fun more than anything.”

Ross said she wants to promote the sport within the community. She’d love to see an all-women’s league established locally similar to one in Kamloops.

“It’s a lot of work when you organize it all by yourself but next year I think there will be more volunteers and more teams.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House