100 Mile Outdoor Rink open for business

Mickie Douggie Tresierra watches as his grandfather John McNeil grabs a coffee from a Tim Horton’s employee while riding atop the 100 Mile Outdoor Rink Zamboni. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Outdoor Rink’s Zamboni took a spin through Tim Horton’s Tuesday.

Rink society director John McNeil, who took his grandson Mickie Tresierra for the ride, urged skaters to get out and test the ice on the outdoor rink.

“Come on out and enjoy the rink, that’s what it’s there for,” he said. “The ice isn’t that bad, even without the Zamboni.”

His daughter Nadaya McNeil, who has spearheaded the creation of the outdoor rink, said they’re looking forward to another fantastic season. She anticipates the rink will be even more popular than last year thanks to their new Zamboni and the “overwhelming support from the community.”

“I can’t believe how many people want to help out with this and want to use the rink,” she said. “The entire town has come together to make this rink happen again and it’s been so heartwarming.”

She added they are planning a grand opening style event this weekend. She encourages the community to check out the 100 Mile House Outdoor Skating Rink page on Facebook for further information.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House