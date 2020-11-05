Skis on display at one of the 100 Mile Nordic’s previous in-person ski swaps. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile Nordic’s Ski Swap moves online

The virtual ski swap will be taking advantage of the existing Facebook marketplace group.

The 100 Mile Nordic’s annual Ski Swap will take place online this year.

Craig Davidiuk, the Nordics’ communications and public relations director, said the ski swap is an established and old tradition within the club. It’s usually the first chance for members to mingle at the lodge pre-season to pick up their passes and trade around some gear.

“Due to COVID-19 it’s really changed how a lot of sports organizations are going to operate,” Davidiuk said.

The virtual ski swap will be taking advantage of the existing Facebook marketplace group associated with the Nordics, which currently has 180 members online. Davidiuk said they’ll be promoting that medium as the best avenue for their members to buy and trade gear this year.

While he said it’s sad they won’t be able to have their usual social event, Davidiuk indicated the virtual swap is a more effective way to sell or acquire new gear. They’ve noticed over the last few years that less gear is being brought to the ski swap, which he attributes to the growth of the Facebook group.

“We’re kind of evolving with the times and how people buy and sell goods at the same time,” Davidiuk said. “The easiest way to approach it is to use your mobile phone and use the marketplace feature on Facebook. If people have questions about that there is a tutorial on our Facebook page 100 Mile Nordics.”

This Sunday, while the virtual ski swap is taking place, there will also be an in-person event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nordics lodge, at 500 Ainsworth Rd., for people looking to buy season passes this year. Davidiuk said this event is only for those who aren’t comfortable using websites or online credit cards.

Davidiuk said interest in cross-country skiing is up in both 100 Mile House and across the province. About 105 current members are already registered and he expects more to sign up. The Nordic’s season typically begins in December and lasts until March, depending on the snowfall.

“Our lodge is going to look totally different this year and we’re still trying to figure out how that will look like. I got a feeling here there won’t be too much hanging around the lodge,” Davidiuk said.

100 Mile House cross country skiing

Skis on display at one of the 100 Mile Nordic's previous in-person ski swaps. (Photo submitted)
