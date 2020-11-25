A young skier practices his skills at Centennial Park last week. The 100 Mile Nordics season starts Thursday, Nov. 26. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile Nordics set to open lodge, start season on Thursday

COVID precautions will be in place.

Thanks to early snowfall and cool weather the 100 Mile Nordics will officially start the cross-country ski season on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Nordic’s communication director Craig Davidiuk said this is the earliest they have opened the season in the past five years, if not the last decade.

Davidiuk noted the recent snowfall and location of the Nordics course at 99 Mile has provided enough snow for cross-country skiing, although more will be needed for snowshoeing. He encourages everyone to come out and try skiing this year, beginner or veteran. The club already has 195 members, up five percent from last year.

“We’re one of the few recreational opportunities in town that isn’t affected tremendously by COVID-19. It’s easy to social distance when you’re out on the trails,” Davidiuk said.

READ MORE: Snow fun for young Nordics

The bulk of the Nordic’s trails are aptly named to allow users to assess the difficulty level, although Davidiuck said there are a few good entry-level trails. These include the Gentle Giant and the Beanstalk, which run between three and five-kilometre loops while the Kids Adventure Park gives children a chance to take a little journey with cartoon characters. There are also more advanced trails.

The Nordics Lodge will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day for people to buy a day pass, rent skis or warm up with soup or hot drinks.

Masks are mandatory within the lodge and Davidiuk said they’re asking people to consider pre-purchasing day passes, rentals and punch cards online at 100milenordics.com.

“That will reduce contact with our staff and reduce time spent in the lodge,” he said. “The added bonus is if you reserve your rentals ahead of time they’ll be waiting for you in the lodge as soon as you get there.”

The Nordics will also offer a self-serve night skiing option this year, which Davidiuk said simply requires prospective skiers to show up at the lodge from anywhere from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. when the lights are on a timer. The lodge will also still be offering refreshments while an overflow seating area will be set up at the relaxing hut.

The 100 Mile Nordic’s Lodge is located on 500 Ainsworth Road just south of 100 Mile House.

