100 Mile Nordics hold Teck Cup #3

Celeste Milwain, of the 100 Mile Nordics, and Nadia Wallin of the Williams Lake Ski Club, competed last year in Teck Northern Cup. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Nordics will hold Teck Northern Cup #3 Saturday, Jan. 28, in hopes of building the momentum from last year.

Gary Carlson, Nordics chief of competition, said they are still waiting for entries for the race, which starts at 11 a.m. at 99 Mile. The Teck Northern Cup is an entry-level/training race geared to youth under 23.

“We are kind of hoping all of our kids who are in our skill development program will go in the race,” Carlson said.

There are nine categories grouped by age taking part. Participant ribbons will go to children seven and under. Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the top three participants in each category, both boys and girls, with ribbons being given to the fourth and fifth-place finishers.

The idea is having kids race against others who are better skiers will make them better and stronger at the sport, he said. The distance of the race is based on age with children under five racing 300 meters all the way up to 16+ going 7.5 kilometres.

This is the second Teck Northern Race to be held in 100 Mile in the past two years. Last year’s race drew 60 competitors from Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George, Kamloops and Vanderhoof, the youngest aged four.

“That’s a pretty good number. Last year is the first time we held an official kind of race in many, many years so having 60 people show up, half from our club and half from out of town is pretty good.”

Carlson said it takes a large and dedicated group of volunteers to put on an event like the race and estimates there are about 40 people who have volunteered their time. Volunteers are needed for everything from setting up the stadium area to funneling the kids to where they need to be.

‘There’s a lot of little things involved in a race like this. We have lots of people who volunteered to put their time in to help make this work.”

Nordic skiing has gained popularity in recent years as more people seek to get outside during the pandemic. The club currently has 263 members and expects to see those numbers continue to climb.

In the past, 100 Mile was considered a hub for cross-country skiing, with races held every year. Historically the club has hosted races including BC Cup races, Western Canadian championships, and National Junior championships.

“As we get more experience doing this entry-level race then we can move on to ones that are not so entry-level,” Carlson said.

The race starts at 11 a.m. at the 99 Mile Ski trails.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House