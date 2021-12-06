100 Mile Nordics finish third in membership contest

The 100 Mile Nordics has fallen just short of winning a membership contest for a second straight year, despite a late surge in registration last week.

The local club finished in third place with 269 members in the Cross Country BC contest, which pits clubs throughout the province against one another in a bid to sign up the most members before Dec. 1.

There are six different categories depending on club size; the 100 Mile Nordics club competed in Group D, which saw Williams Lake take the top spot followed by Whiskey Jack Nordic Club out of Fort St. John.

Thousands of dollars in prizes – including kids’ ski gear, free nights at various ski resorts and a variety of ski swag – were up for grabs for the winning club.

Last year, 100 Mile Nordics saw a late November surge in membership that hoisted them to the top of the list, with a record 319 members signed up before Dec. 1.

Although the contest is closed, memberships and trail passes can still be purchased online at 100milenordics.com.

Club volunteers are hoping for more snow in the coming days which will allow for the trails to be rolled and groomed. An opening date for the trails and lodge is still in limbo until the 99 Mile Ski Trails get a bit more snow, club members said Sunday.

For more information, contact info@100milenordics.com

Oban Chambers enjoys the first ski of the season at the old junior high field during 100 Mile Nordics Skills Development Program practise Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Honor Ziemer navigates a hill at the old junior high field during 100 Mile Nordics Skills Development Program practise Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)