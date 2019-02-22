100 Mile Nordics draw a crowd for Family Day

Queen Elsa (second from left), dominated the mascot biathlon after being the only mascot to hit a target with the Nerf Gun. The frosty queen was also joined by Bonhomme, Bullwinkle and Frosty for the Nordic’s Family Day event on Feb. 18. Melissa Smalley photo.

By Melissa Smalley

A fun-filled Family Day celebration hosted by the 100 Mile Nordic Ski Society drew hundreds of participants to the local ski hill this week.

Nordic club volunteers say that around 100 free trail passes were given out Monday – for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing – and more than 100 members also came out to take in the day’s events.

Kicking off the festivities was the Wild Things Kids Races, which included close to 20 young skiers showing off their racing skills in the arena, where tracks were set to complete with hills, sharp turns and obstacles.

Next was a family scavenger hunt, which saw 14 families of all ages scouring the trails for treats and a chance to take home the coveted trophy.

Rounding out the excitement was a mascot biathlon, featuring Bonhomme, Frosty, Bullwinkle and Queen Elsa, who made the journey all the way from her icy palace in Arendelle.

The competition was intense, and while Bullwinkle was off to a quick start in the mascots’ lap around the arena, followed closely by an energetic Bonhomme, a speedy Frosty and an elegantly gliding Elsa, it was the Nerf Gun target shooting that would determine the victor – Queen Elsa was the only mascot to hit her mark and was then the first to cross the finish line.

There were plenty of treats on hand to keep all the skiers’ energy topped up – Brenda Grant’s Best Ever bannock; loaded baked potatoes supplied by the Horse Lake Co-op in the Nordic cookshack; maple s’mores, supplied by 100 Mile Parents for French made by the toasty campfire; and hot soup and other goodies served up in the lodge, which was bustling with excitement throughout the day.

Nordic Club president Kristi Iverson tells the Free Press that the club was thrilled with the turnout and the day was enjoyed by all who came.

“It was great to see so many families out, including many families we haven’t seen up at 99 Mile before,” Iverson says. “Thanks to the multitude of amazing volunteers we had to make it all happen!”

The Nordic season is still in full swing, she points out; the lodge is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays). Visit the 100 Mile Nordic Ski Society’s Facebook page for more info and highlights from their Family Day party.

