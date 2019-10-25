100 Mile motocross rider starts a foundation to support injured riders

‘I want the support that I had to be felt by other people’

Brandon Plewes, president of the South Cariboo Track and Trail Dirtbike Association, faced some serious injuries back in August that ended his riding season a little short. Since the injury, Plewes has started the Backing Racers and Parents Foundation - offering financial support to riders who face injuries. Millar Hill photo.

In efforts to support motocross riders after an injury, the South Cariboo Track and Trail Dirtbike Association has established a new initiative, offering riders financial support.

It was a regular day spent riding for the association’s president, Brandon Plewes until he made a mistake on the track that led him to spend five weeks at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

A friend and association member created a GoFundMe for Plewes that reached its goal of $5,000 in little to no time.

“It was a surprise to me,” said Plewes. “It was met by people within the motocross community, people I have never met and people who had just heard of what happened. I had a tremendous amount of support.”

That kind of support got Plewes thinking.

“Going through something like this, you don’t really understand until you are the one in the hospital bed,” said Plewes. “There wasn’t a day that I didn’t reflect on the messages people sent to me.”

And while in the hospital, Plewes started the Backing Racers and Parents Foundation (BRAP). The foundation will support injured club members or those of the association’s race circuit.

“When somebody gets injured while riding their dirtbike, whether it’s racing or just having fun, there will be a contingency fund available to help them out.”

The foundation is run through the local dirtbike association.

“The support I received was tremendous, but I felt like not everybody would get that support when they are in the position of being hurt from dirt biking.”

In an effort to start building the contingency fund, Plewes has been doing fundraising, such as attending the last race of the season in Williams Lake, setting up an information booth – creating awareness.

“I want the support that I had to be felt by other people.”

According to Plewes, businesses and organizations have already taken interest in the foundation, looking to support or sponsor the foundation. The foundation has also created a line of merchandise to help raise money for the foundation.

He said some of the apparel is available at the two local extreme sports shops in town.

“All of our proceeds go into this contingency,” said Plewes. “It’s a great thing to have something like this for this sport.”

