100 Mile Minor Hockey offering ref camps

Lots of players may spend time in the Okanagan and attend all kinds of hockey camps over the summer and some can't do that whether it's financial or due to a time constraint," said 100 Mile District Minor Hockey Association President Kersti Toews.

The camps are sent to take place near the end of August

From improving your slap shot to working on your dekes and dangles, the 100 Mile District Minor Hockey Association has got you covered.

For the first time, the 100 Mile District Minor Hockey League Association will offer pre-season rep conditioning camps for U11, U13, U15, and U18 girls and boys registered for the current season. The sessions will run the week of August 21 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Newly elected president of the association, Kersti Toews, says the course will offer a high-level opportunity for players trying out for a rep team this year.

“We wanted to provide those trying out for rep hockey at the minor hockey level a higher level of pre-tryout conditioning. It’s not a mandatory requirement, just an optional one … it’s just some extra development before they go to their tryouts,” said Toews.

To avoid players having to leave town for the Okanagan or further north, Toews says the course could even out the playing field for players while saving them some money.

Attendees can expect an hour-long session on the ice with skill training, 45 minutes of dryland training, ending with a 45-minute scrimmage. The course will be hosted by the head coach of the 100 Mile House Wranglers, Dale ‘Duner’ Hladun, who offered his expertise and insight for the camp. Goaltenders are also welcome to participate in each session, and a goaltender coach will be on the ice providing guidance and skill training.

Toews highlighted that this camp is separate from the Wranglers camp, which is scheduled for the following weekend and is not in coordination with the 100 Mile District Minor Hockey Association.

She says that kids from out of town are welcome to register so long as they’re registered with their home association to attend tryouts.

“So far, this has been very well-received as far as registrations go, we are hoping to make this an annual event,” said Toews. “There are still spaces available… My best suggestion would be to get on our website and register for it if you plan on attending.”

To register and for more information, you parents are encouraged to check out to www.100mileminorhockey.com.

