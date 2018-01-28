Larry Richet competing in the open trials for the North BC bowling team at Big Country Lanes on Jan. 20. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

100 Mile man makes BC North team

Hosting the trials quite an honour

Big Country Lanes hosted the open trials for the BC North team, which could compete in the National Bowling championship in Gatineau, Que., in June. The bowling alley has only been opened for two years under the new ownership.

“We’re basically a brand new business,” said co-owner Sherree Bryan. “This is just our second full season of bowling here and to be given the opportunity to host the event is quite the honour.”

The open trials involved people from 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel. Usually, the host centre is Hypertension Escape Lanes in Dawson Creek but instead of having people drive ten hours from the aforementioned three areas, Bowl BC decided on allowing the three communities to play what they call a telephone hook up.

On Jan. 20 hopeful players played eight games in Big Country Lanes and then go to Williams Lake the next day and play eight more. Bowlers from Dawson Creek, Terrace and Fort. St. John also played their own series during the same weekend.

After the open trials are complete, the top six men and top six women make the teams competing in the provincial tournament in Burnaby during the Easter weekend, giving them a chance to compete in the National Championship.

“Larry [Richet] and Kevin [McAlpine] made the team last year,” said Bryan “We did the provincials in Prince George, so all the centres in all of BC competed in Prince George that year and they won that and they went off to Sudbury, Ont., and they competed there for the national championship. They came in the fourth, I believe.”

Richet, the president of Big Country Lanes, made the men’s team this year and will be also competing in the singles division.

Previous story
VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle
Next story
Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Just Posted

Stories from the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

30 years ago Members of the Northern Aspen Cooperative (NACO) chopstick factory… Continue reading

CRD to celebrate 50th anniversary of incorporation

This summer marks the formation of the regional district back in July 1968

Christina Mary lets her art dictate what it’s going to be

Showing her art at Parkside, Mary said she trys to pull out the deeper meanings of her work

Web poll shows division on Rec Centre expansion

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Conservation Office catches cougar after it attacked a small dog

‘We don’t want to have cats create a public safety threat’

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Hoyer takes snow bike silver at Winter X Games

Williams Lake’s Brock Hoyer is now a double medalist in snow bike at the Winter X Games.

Most Read