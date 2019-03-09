100 Mile House’s PSO graduating class skates away with a win over teachers in annual fund-raising game

Travis Monical, a parent, tries to strip Jenna Henderson of the puck during the Grad’s 11-8 win over the Teachers/Parents Hockey Game on Feb. 28. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

If parents see a higher volume in homework for Grade 12 students at Peter Skene Ogden (PSO) Secondary School in the next few weeks, it’s probably because the graduating class beat their teachers at the annual PSO Grads versus Teachers Game on Feb. 28.

“It was great,” said Kyra Hopson, one of the parents helping to organize the event. “There were about 10 teachers that played and then about six parents who came out.”

The grad team won 11-8, despite the teachers leading the game for some time.

Through tickets to the game, as well as students selling popcorn, cotton candy and 50/50 raffle tickets, the graduating class has banked just over $1,400 for their dry prom.

The 50/50 raffle winners were Barb Belcourt, Corinne Moore and Dianne Dion.

Grade 9 student Emily Machado won the opportunity to play the Shoot to Win contest.

“Her name was drawn and she had to try to get 17 pucks in the net in 20 seconds,” said Hopson. “She got seven pucks in the net.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.