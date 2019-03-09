Travis Monical, a parent, tries to strip Jenna Henderson of the puck during the Grad’s 11-8 win over the Teachers/Parents Hockey Game on Feb. 28. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

100 Mile House’s PSO graduating class skates away with a win over teachers in annual fund-raising game

Proceeds go towards the class’ prom

If parents see a higher volume in homework for Grade 12 students at Peter Skene Ogden (PSO) Secondary School in the next few weeks, it’s probably because the graduating class beat their teachers at the annual PSO Grads versus Teachers Game on Feb. 28.

“It was great,” said Kyra Hopson, one of the parents helping to organize the event. “There were about 10 teachers that played and then about six parents who came out.”

The grad team won 11-8, despite the teachers leading the game for some time.

Through tickets to the game, as well as students selling popcorn, cotton candy and 50/50 raffle tickets, the graduating class has banked just over $1,400 for their dry prom.

The 50/50 raffle winners were Barb Belcourt, Corinne Moore and Dianne Dion.

Grade 9 student Emily Machado won the opportunity to play the Shoot to Win contest.

“Her name was drawn and she had to try to get 17 pucks in the net in 20 seconds,” said Hopson. “She got seven pucks in the net.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Brier ends with loss for B.C. rink

Just Posted

100 Mile House’s PSO graduating class skates away with a win over teachers in annual fund-raising game

Proceeds go towards the class’ prom

The 100 Mile House chapter of Ducks Unlimited raises $20,000

‘Another tremendously successful event’

Red Cross provides $86,785 to Loon Lake VFD

Money will be used to replace items destroyed in Elephant Hill wildfire

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37Years Ago (1981): From all accounts - local realtors, bankers, businessmen, it… Continue reading

Chief of Staff Dr. Paul Magnuson weighs in on maternity ward closure

Initially the reaction was “obviously” very difficult to accept and there was some angst and anxiety over the closure, Magnuson said.

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

There’s a province-wide shortage of blood for large dogs

Facebook should ban all ‘anti-vaxxer’ posts, B.C. mom says

Maple Ridge resident Katie Clunn’s petition for mandatory vaccines has 45,000 signatures

B.C. Hindu temple president charged with sexual assault

Deepak Sharma of Abbotsford resigns after board holds emergency meeting

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

Most Read