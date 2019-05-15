Taylan James during the Little Britches Rodeo’s Sr. Girl’s Breakaway competition in 100 Mile House in 2018. File photo.

100 Mile House’s Little Britches Rodeo is ready for bucking

The junior rodeo will see kids perform in various events, such as steer riding and goat tying

Get the stirrups because it’s time to get back in the saddle.

The 53rd Annual Little Britches Rodeo is back in 100 Mile House on May 18 and 19.

“It’s definitely an honour to be able to carry it on this long and be able to see it continue on in 100 Mile. That’s what 100 Mile is about. It has always been a ranching community and rodeo goes along with that,” said Denise Little, the event organizer and the 100 Mile House and District Outriders treasurer. “It’s nice to see kids competing that are grandchildren of competitors in the first ones. There’s a history there.”

The Little Britches Rodeo is for kids aged 14 and younger, with 120 of them competing this year according to Little. Some of the competitions are pole bending, barrel racing, stake racing, goat tail tying, chute dogging and steer riding.

RELATED: Little Britches junior rodeo action

“They come down from all over the province. They come from Prince George and up that way and they come up from Merritt. I haven’t seen a list this year so I’m not sure if we have anybody coming from Surrey but in the past we even had kids come up from Surrey,” said Little.

Buckles and prizes will be won in each category. There will also be a safety draw for contestants wearing helmets on their horse as well as a regular contestant draw. Spectators will also have a chance to win their own draw.

There will also be two chases for the kids. Those aged six and under will chase a clown. Kids nine and seven will chase a goat. Whoever manages to rip off the flag in each race gets five dollars. Each chaser also gets a nice prize.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and free for children six and under.

The rodeo bucks off at 9 a.m. both days.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net

