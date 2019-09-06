100 Mile House Wranglers getting in shape for upcoming season

Players from the Ridge Meadow Flames and 100 Mile House Wranglers collide after a hit during the Wrangler’s 4-1 loss on Sept. 1. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers lost their first two preseason games over the long weekend, but it was all about player evaluation to Dale Hladun, the head coach and general manager.

“This weekend was mostly about evaluation. We drew up a few basic systems to follow, but overall I did expect to see scrambly hockey. In early games, I focus on what the kids show they know, and what they can do. I look at how they compete in battles. how they skate and what type of gap control they have versus the oncoming play. For me, it’s about knowing where “square one” is with the kids,” he said.

The two games were both at home and against the Ridge Meadows Flames of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL). The Aug. 31 game was a 2-1 loss, with the second one (Sept. 1) ending in a 4-1 scoreline for the visitors.

Hladun said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the effort from the young players. Newly carded players such as goalie Caelan Armstrong and defenceman John Meyer were mentioned. Hladun called Armstrong’s play extremely well, and if it were not for him, the scoreline would be more in favour of the Flames.

Garrett Hunter, Keil MacLaren, Quinn Mulder and Kaden Dempsey were also mentioned.

“Another bright star and a certain “fan favourite” was Kaden Dempsey. Kaden plays with a lot of skill and passion. He is also a character in our room and he will be counted on as a key player for us,” said Hladun.

The past week, including the games, was the main camp for the Wranglers, most of them rookies. A lot of the younger players had more ice time due to Hladun not being able to see them very often once they go home to school and back to their minor hockey clubs.

Three players in camp were from 100 Mile House including Levi McQueen, Robert Waldner and Ryan Chamberlain.

Hladun said there were some nice surprises from some of the players who attended the camp, three of them have been added to the club’s affiliate list, with Hladun hoping they can come to 100 Mile House for the occasional skate and play games for injury cover or other purposes.

“It will be important for our success to have good affiliate players to use should we end up shorthanded during the season. The affiliate kids will also be available to us full time once their own minor hockey season ends,” said Hladun.

The three players are Sam Chabot from Williams Lake, Jaden Loverin from Smithers and Cass Carnes from Quesnel. Chabot will stay with the Wranglers for the remainder of the pre-season.

The Wranglers started running more intense practices and off-ice training (weight training, spin classes, etc.) on Sept. 3.

“I also look to see what type of conditioning the kids arrived with. I find it amusing sometimes when you speak to prospects and they go on about how they want to play at higher hockey levels etc., but come a to camp in poor shape. They are not giving themselves a chance to succeed if they do not control what they can control, and that usually is their own physical conditioning in the offseason.”

Many Jr. camps in the western provinces have also wrapped up. The Wranglers had six veterans involved with various teams, as well as two committed players. Hladun also expects four to five players joining the roster this week and six or seven more before the season starts on Sept. 14.

“The fans should be pleased to see our new lineup come [the] Sept. 14th home opener.”

Tristan Williams of the 100 Mile House Wranglers confronts an official after a fight broke out between the Wranglers and the Ridge Meadow Flames during their preseason game on Sept. 1. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.