Keil Maclaren (right) takes a faceoff during the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 4-3 loss against the Chase Heat on Nov. 30. Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press.

100 Mile House Wranglers win streak snapped by Chase Heat

The Wranglers lost 4-3

The 100 Mile House Wranglers’ win streak has been broken on Nov. 30, after the Chase Heat won 4-3 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Three of Chase’s goals were in the first period, with Cam Watson, Tyson Lampreau and Brandon Gremaud firing them in. The latter was a powerplay goal.

The Wranglers didn’t get on the scoreboard until the first five minutes of the second period, due to Aidan Morrison with the help of Cody Barnes and Darian Long.

RELATED: 100 Mile House Wranglers on the right course with a 7-2-1 record in the last 10 games

Kolby Page (also assisted by Barnes and Long) added to the tally in the mid-third period, which was quickly followed with an equalizing powerplay goal from Barnes (assisted by Quinn Mulder and Page).

However, it wasn’t to be. With 50 seconds left, Cam Watson added the winner for the visiting side.

100 Mile outshot the Chase Heat 37 to 23, while also only spending eight minutes in the penalty box. They went on the powerplay eight times, only capitalizing once.

Barnes managed to have a three-point game, while Page was handed player of the game for the Wranglers.

Jordan Wilde was in net for the Wranglers, saving 19 of the 23 shots.

RELATED: Athlete in Focus: Jordan Wilde of the 100 Mile House Wranglers

After this loss, 100 Mule House has a record of 13-10-1-0 and 27 points. They are still in the third spot of the Doug Birks Division, with Chase and the Revelstoke Grizzlies above them.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers
Next story
Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers get shutout by Kamloops Storm

100 Mile records a 3-0 loss

What do you think of the District moving the stagecoach to the Visitor Centre?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers win streak snapped by Chase Heat

The Wranglers lost 4-3

From the Free Press Archives

28 YEARS AGO (1991): An RCMP undercover drug investigation led to the… Continue reading

Workers ignored in electric vehicle discussions

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

Mother charged with abducting child from Canada to face trial in UK this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Most Read