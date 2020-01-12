Wranglers’ defenceman Aidan Morrison was named player of the game after getting three assists. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wranglers trample Kamloops Storm

The 100 Mile team won 6-2

The 100 Mile House Wranglers bounced back from a loss to the Chase Heat on Jan. 10 to beat Kamloops Storm to the score of 6-2 on Jan. 12.

New addition, Cory Loring, opened his goal-scoring account with the Wranglers with just over two minutes left in the first period, with assists from Jack Stewart and Harley Bootsma. The Wranglers continued their fortune in the second period, with Ryan McMann and Kaden Dempsey scoring goals in the middle of the period. Quinn Mulder got an assist on both goals, with Aidan Morrison and Eric Smith also getting helpers. The team’s scoring run was interrupted by Storm’s Chris Thon, who scored a power play goal. However, the Wranglers finished the second period with another goal coming from Cody Barnes.

100 Mile continued their scoring prowess into the third period, with Nic Flinton scoring his third of the season in the middle of the third. Captain Kolby Page added the sixth goal for the Wranglers with just over six minutes left.

Kamloops managed to get a consolation goal through Carter McLellan shortly after Page’s goal.

The 6-2 win gives 100 Mile a two-point cushion over Kamloops, who have 31 points and are sitting fourth in the Doug Birks Division. 100 Mile has 33 points and is chasing the Chase Heat (46 points) who they will play on Jan. 14 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. Opening faceoff is at 6 p.m.

