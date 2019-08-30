The 100 Mile House Wranglers at the main training camp at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. File photo.

100 Mile House Wranglers start preseason without some of their vets

Several players are still in Junior A camps

The 100 Mile House Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League are preparing for their main training camp this weekend, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 29.

“Camp will be very small in numbers, in that many of our own veteran players will still be away at Jr. A main camps. Also, some of the players we have identified to play on our club will also be away at Jr. A main camps and into the exhibition games,” said Dale Hladun, general manager and head coach of the team.

Current Wranglers at junior A clubs include Miles Minor (Weyburn Redwings in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL)), Jakob Gullmes (Merritt Centennials of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL)), Joel Patsey (Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL)), Cody Barnes (Drumheller Dragons), Ben Keon (Merritt Centennials), Sebastien Archambeault (Humboldt Broncos, SJHL), Nico Hemming (Neepawa Natives of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League) and Aiden Morrison (LaRonge IceWolves, SJHL).

“I see this as a good sign in that these prospects are that close to making a higher hockey level,” said Hladun. “We will again be patient as Jr. A camps and exhibition games wind down. Players will start to make their way here after the long weekend and into the first half of the month of September.”

Hladun also said the Wranglers have another player committed to the team.

Kaden Dempsey, 18, is a forward who has played the last three seasons with the Thompson Blazers in the BC Major Midget League.

“Kaden was third on their team for scoring and played a major leadership role on their club. He is a good skater and very tough to play against. He will be a fan favourite in our barn.”

Previous story
Team Canada step closer to Olympics after beating Puerto Rico

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers start preseason without some of their vets

Several players are still in Junior A camps

Runaway wedding dress turns up at 100 Mile grocery store

A Cariboo bride could very well be without her uniform this Labour Day weekend

Single-lane traffic on Highway 97 following MVI

The accident occurred in front of the 100 Mile Motel and RV Park and the Lakewood Inn

Ontario-writer shines a light on Cariboo Region in most-recent book

‘I really loved it - the climate of the interior, the look of the land’

District of 100 Mile House discusses current challenges with B.C.’s new parliamentary secretary of forests

‘I didn’t want to waste any time, so I got on the road’

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Space Weather Prediction Centre Vancouver area will get a chance to see the lights Sunday

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Vancouver will see prices as high as 155 cents per litre

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

Most Read