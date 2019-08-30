100 Mile House Wranglers start preseason without some of their vets

The 100 Mile House Wranglers at the main training camp at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. File photo.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League are preparing for their main training camp this weekend, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 29.

“Camp will be very small in numbers, in that many of our own veteran players will still be away at Jr. A main camps. Also, some of the players we have identified to play on our club will also be away at Jr. A main camps and into the exhibition games,” said Dale Hladun, general manager and head coach of the team.

Current Wranglers at junior A clubs include Miles Minor (Weyburn Redwings in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL)), Jakob Gullmes (Merritt Centennials of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL)), Joel Patsey (Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL)), Cody Barnes (Drumheller Dragons), Ben Keon (Merritt Centennials), Sebastien Archambeault (Humboldt Broncos, SJHL), Nico Hemming (Neepawa Natives of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League) and Aiden Morrison (LaRonge IceWolves, SJHL).

“I see this as a good sign in that these prospects are that close to making a higher hockey level,” said Hladun. “We will again be patient as Jr. A camps and exhibition games wind down. Players will start to make their way here after the long weekend and into the first half of the month of September.”

Hladun also said the Wranglers have another player committed to the team.

Kaden Dempsey, 18, is a forward who has played the last three seasons with the Thompson Blazers in the BC Major Midget League.

“Kaden was third on their team for scoring and played a major leadership role on their club. He is a good skater and very tough to play against. He will be a fan favourite in our barn.”